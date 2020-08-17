2 indicted in the 2002 killing of DMC Jam Master Jay

After 18 years the mystery of who killed Jam Master Jay, the DJ for RUN-DMC has been put to rest. On Monday, federal prosecutors said that they had solved the two decade long unsolved murder.

Two men identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were charged with the murder of the hip hop DJ. The men were charged with murder while engaged in drug-trafficking in a 10-count indictment.

Per the indictment, two men along with others unlawfully killed Jason Mizell also known as "Jam Master Jay" in cold blood while he was in his Queens studio in 2002. On October 30, 2002, per court documents state that Mr. Washington and Mr. Jordan were both armed when they had broken into Mr. Mizell's studio on Merrick Boulevard in Queens. Mr. Washington forced a person in the studio to the ground then firing a bullet into Mr. Mizell's head instantly killing him.

The two had killed Mr. Mizell after he had sought to exclude them from a big narcotics deal. Months before the murder, Mr. Mizell had recieved about 10 kilos of cocaine that was "on consignment" from a supplier in Maryland.

It was that Mr. Washington and Mr. Jordan were supposed to be Mr. Mizell's business partners but Mr. Mizell threatened to cut them out of the deal.

Jam Master Jay's brother Marvin Thompson had said in an interview in 2016 to police that he had nothing to show for all the work that he had put into his career and had wanted to cut ties with those around him.

“’I’ve been doing this music all this time and I don’t have nothing to show for it,” Mr. Thompson recalled his brother saying. “‘I got all these leeches on me.’”

Mr. Thompson was convinced that the killing of his brother involved people that were close to him. Unfortunately, Mr. Thompson had died in 2018 suffering complications from sickle cell anemia.