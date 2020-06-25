1996 movie Twister to get a reboot

Remember the 1996 hit movie Twister with actor Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt? The film is getting a reboot and will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who had directed the Top Gun reboot 'Maverick'.

Kathleen Kennedy, one of the original producers for Twister will have her husband Frank Marshall to produce the new version of the film. Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin will be writing the script.

Jan de Bont, who filmed Speed and the original Twister movie centered the story on a storm chasing couple that reunite to chase the storm of the century. Equipped with a tornado research device named DOROTHY the two encounter an F5 tornado.

A few unique features of the film was the innovative sound that had moviewatchers feel like they're part of the action.