$10K Giveaway Information

In the interest of public health surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relative to large crowd gatherings Univision San Antonio will no longer be conducting the $10,000 Cash Giveaway Promotional Drawing on March 29 th at 5pm at Lone Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Instead, Univision will randomly select a winner out of all the qualifiers. The winner will be announced on air and posted on our social media page at 5pm on March 29th. See below for rules. Best of luck to all continued qualifiers.