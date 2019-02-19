Find out more about the Univision Fan Fair
The Univision Fan Fair - March 15th, 16th and 17th
Free admission
Family friendly - all ages welcome
In the heart of downtown San Antonio at La Villita ( 418 Villita Street)
Confirmed to perform: ( in no particular order)
- Gary Hobbs
- Elida Reyna
- Sunny Sauceda
- Los Palominos
- Jay Perez
- Hugo Guerrero
- La Tropa F
- Las Fenix
- Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs
- Grupo Vision
- Massizo
- Stevie D
- David Farias
- Stefani Montiel
- Isabel Marie Sanchez
- Lucky Joe
- La Calma
- Jorge Moreno
- Javier Galvan
- Latin Breed celebrating 50 year anniversary show
- Jaime DeAnda
- Los Desperadoz
- Magali Delarosa
- La Fe Cafe showcase
and many more....
:: FAQ ::
Q: Are you charging a fee to get in?
A: No. It's a free event.
Q: Can I bring drinks or food?
A: No, there will be drinks and food available on-site.
Q: Do you accept credit cards?
A: Some vendors may accept card but bring cash just in case.
Q: Where do we park and is it free?
A: Downtown San Antonio has plenty of paid parking spots and garages.
Q: Where's the event at?
A: Maverick Plaza inside La Villita right across from Hemisfair at 418 Villita Street.
Q: Can I bring my kids?
A: Yes, it is a family friendly event.
Q: Can I bring my ice chest / cooler?
A: No.
Q: Will there be beer?
A: Yes, beer will be sold on-site.
Q: Can I bring my purse, bag, or do we need to bring a specific sized bag?
A: No, but ALL bags are subject to be searched upon entering the gates by security.
Q: Can I bring a lawn chair?
A: Yes, foldable lawn chairs are welcome and need to be setup in the lawn chair area.
Q: Will artists be signing autographs and selling merchandise?
A: Yes, some artists will have booths set up for fans.
Special thanks to our sponsors