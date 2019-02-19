Find out more about the Univision Fan Fair

The Univision Fan Fair - March 15th, 16th and 17th

Free admission

Family friendly - all ages welcome

In the heart of downtown San Antonio at La Villita ( 418 Villita Street)

Confirmed to perform: ( in no particular order)

- Gary Hobbs

- Elida Reyna

- Sunny Sauceda

- Los Palominos

- Jay Perez

- Hugo Guerrero

- La Tropa F

- Las Fenix

- Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs

- Grupo Vision

- Massizo

- Stevie D

- David Farias

- Stefani Montiel

- Isabel Marie Sanchez

- Lucky Joe

- La Calma

- Jorge Moreno

- Javier Galvan

- Latin Breed celebrating 50 year anniversary show

- Jaime DeAnda

- Los Desperadoz

- Magali Delarosa

- La Fe Cafe showcase

and many more....

:: FAQ ::

Q: Are you charging a fee to get in?

A: No. It's a free event.

Q: Can I bring drinks or food?

A: No, there will be drinks and food available on-site.

Q: Do you accept credit cards?

A: Some vendors may accept card but bring cash just in case.

Q: Where do we park and is it free?

A: Downtown San Antonio has plenty of paid parking spots and garages.

Q: Where's the event at?

A: Maverick Plaza inside La Villita right across from Hemisfair at 418 Villita Street.

Q: Can I bring my kids?

A: Yes, it is a family friendly event.

Q: Can I bring my ice chest / cooler?

A: No.

Q: Will there be beer?

A: Yes, beer will be sold on-site.

Q: Can I bring my purse, bag, or do we need to bring a specific sized bag?

A: No, but ALL bags are subject to be searched upon entering the gates by security.

Q: Can I bring a lawn chair?

A: Yes, foldable lawn chairs are welcome and need to be setup in the lawn chair area.

Q: Will artists be signing autographs and selling merchandise?

A: Yes, some artists will have booths set up for fans.