Only if you're married: find out if your marriage is like everyone else’s (and if you are at risk for divorce)

Only if you're married: find out if your marriage is like everyone else’s (and if you are at risk for divorce)

Would you like to find out details of your marriage which are like the rest of the married couples in the US and certain factors which would lead you to divorce?

Por:
Amaya Verde (Univision),
Javier Figueroa (Univision - Miami, FL)

Answer these three questions and find out if your marriage is like everyone else’s:

WHAT GENDER ARE YOU?

Male
Female

WHEN WERE YOU BORN?

WHEN DID YOU GET MARRIED?

You have been married for…

years
months
If we compare how long you have been married with the average duration of marriages in the USA(1):
               
YOU HAVE BEEN MARRIED:
years
months
US AVERAGE:
years
months

On your wedding day, you were…

years
months
If we compare your age on your wedding day, with the age of all who got married that year in the USA(2):
               
YOU WERE:
years
months
AND THE US AVERAGE:
years
months
On your wedding day, you were                 than the average age of marrying that year in the USA.

WHAT STATE DO YOU LIVE IN?

If we compare the population age 15 and older who are married in your state with the national average(3)...
YOUR STATE:
%
US AVERAGE:
%
...in your state, the married population is       than the US average.
In                of the population is divorced
If we compare the population age 15 and older who are divorced in your state with the national average(4)...
YOUR STATE:
%
US AVERAGE:
%
...in your state, the divorced population is       than the US average.

Risk of divorce

Although it’s difficult to predict, and there are so many personal factors(5) that can lead a marriage to break up, there are some factors that are fairly influential in the likelihood of divorce:

How old were you on your wedding day?

17 or younger
18-19 years
20-24 years
25 years or older

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

What is your educational level?

Less than high school
High school
More than high school

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

What is your household income level?

Less than $25,000
$25,000-$49,999
$50,000 or more

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

What is your employment status?

Not working
Part time
Full time

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

How important is religion to you?

Very important
Somewhat important
Not important

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

Who raised you during your childhood?

Parents toguether
Father
Mother
Other(s)

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%

When was your first child born?

Before marriage
0-7 months after the wedding
More than 7 months after the wedding
No first birth

For that type of group, the risk of divorce is:

%
SOURCE: 1. Median duration of current marriage in years by sex by marital status for the married population 15 years and over. 2012-2016 American Community Survey (5-Year Estimates). 2. Estimated median age at first Marriage. Census Bureau. 3. ACS 2016 (5-Year Estimates). Social Explorer; U.S. Census Bureau. 4. ACS 2016 (5-Year Estimates). Social Explorer; U.S. Census Bureau. 5. Propability of first marriage disruption after ten years: women 15-44 years of age, United States, 1995.Cohabitation, Marriage, Divorce, and Remarriage in the United States. July 2002, Centers for Disease Control.
