British Royal Family Tree: an Interactive Line of Succession to the British Throne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace. The new member of Queen Elizabeth’s family will be 7th in the line succession to the British throne.

Elizabeth Queen (1926) Philip Prince (1921) Charles Prince (1948) Anne Princess (1950) Andrew Prince (1960) Edward Prince (1964)

- Place in the line of succession Lady Diana (1961-1997) Charles Prince (1948) 1 Camilla Duchess (1947) Kate Duchess (1982) William Prince (1982) 2 Harry Prince (1984) 6 Meghan Duchess (1981) George Prince (2013) 3 Charlotte Princess (2015) 4 Louis Prince (2018) 5 ¿? 7

- Place in the line of succession Mark Phillips (1948) Anne Princess (1950) 14 Timothy Laurence (1955) Autumn Kelly (1978) Peter Phillips (1977) 15 Zarah Tindall (1981) 18 Michael Tindall (1978) Savannah Phillips (2010) 16 Isla Phillips (2012) 17 Mia Tindall (2014) 19 Lena Tindall (2018) 20

- Place in the line of succession Andrew Prince (1960) 8 Sarah Ferguson (1959) Beatrice Princess (1988) 9 Eugenie Princess (1990) 10 Jack Brooksbank (1986)

- Place in the line of succession Edward Prince (1964) 11 Sophie Countess (1965) Louise Lady (2003) 13 James Viscount (2017) 12

