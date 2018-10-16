Entretenimiento

British Royal Family Tree: an Interactive Line of Succession to the British Throne

See the complete British Royal family tree and find out the order in which members of the royal family are in line to the British throne.
16 Oct 2018 – 2:32 PM EDT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace. The new member of Queen Elizabeth’s family will be 7th in the line succession to the British throne.

Elizabeth Queen (1926)
Philip Prince (1921)
Charles Prince (1948)
Anne Princess (1950)
Andrew Prince (1960)
Edward Prince (1964)

Choose one of Queen Elizabeth's four children to learn their story

-

Place in the line of succession

Lady Diana (1961-1997)
Charles Prince (1948)
1
Camilla Duchess (1947)
Kate Duchess (1982)
William Prince (1982)
2
Harry Prince (1984)
6
Meghan Duchess (1981)
George Prince (2013)
3
Charlotte Princess (2015)
4
Louis Prince (2018)
5
¿?
7
-

Place in the line of succession

Mark Phillips (1948)
Anne Princess (1950)
14
Timothy Laurence (1955)
Autumn Kelly (1978)
Peter Phillips (1977)
15
Zarah Tindall (1981)
18
Michael Tindall (1978)
Savannah Phillips (2010)
16
Isla Phillips (2012)
17
Mia Tindall (2014)
19
Lena Tindall (2018)
20
-

Place in the line of succession

Andrew Prince (1960)
8
Sarah Ferguson (1959)
Beatrice Princess (1988)
9
Eugenie Princess (1990)
10
Jack Brooksbank (1986)
-

Place in the line of succession

Edward Prince (1964)
11
Sophie Countess (1965)
Louise Lady (2003)
13
James Viscount (2017)
12
IMAGES: Getty Images.
