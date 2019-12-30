CCPA Notice to Applicants - EN

California Personnel Privacy Notice

This California Personnel Privacy Notice (“ Notice”) describes the categories of personal information that Univision (“ we”, “ our” or “ us”) collects about you in the context of your role as an employee or contractor of Univision. This Notice also describes the purposes for which we collect your personal information.

We collect the following categories of personal information about you in the context of your employment or other similar relationship with us:

Direct identifiers: We collect information that directly identifies you, such as your name, home address, phone numbers, photograph, government-issued IDs (such as your Social Security numbers, visa and passport information), and work/residence permits.

Protected characteristics: We collect certain of your characteristics that are provided special protection under California law, such as your age, ethnicity, citizenship, gender, medical information, and disability information.

Professional or employment-related information: We collect your professional and employment-related information, including your title and compensation history, work schedule and status, work experience, education, licensure and other credentials, benefits and leave information, and information related to any legal issues or disputes that may arise.

Financial information: We collect your financial information, such as your Social Security Number, bank account number for direct deposit of your compensation and W-2 information required to issue you an IRS Form W-2.

Information about your use of the internet, our networks, and our devices: We collect information about your use of your work email account, the internet, and our computers, phones, and other devices to which you have access. We may also collect your information through security cameras if they exist in your workplace.

Beneficiary and Dependent Information: We collect information about your beneficiaries and dependents, such as their names, contact information, and dates of birth.



We use your personal information for the following purposes:

We use the personal information we collect about you in order to manage our employment or other similar relationship with you. This includes for:





Personnel administration, such as identity verification, tax and Social Security management, scheduling, establish emergency contact information, and process employee/personnel work-related claims

Benefits processing, including determining eligibility for you and your dependents and beneficiaries

Payroll, salary/sick pay, and leaves of absences

Performance reviews and evaluations

Monitoring the use of information technology and other equipment and property for security purposes, to protect against fraud, and to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures

Complying with our legal obligations under federal and state employment laws

Our own internal business purposes, including sending notifications and information to you.