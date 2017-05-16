publicidad
Síguenos
Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Jorge Ramos go walkabout on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City for Al Punto
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

López Obrador: "I am not corrupt"

López Obrador: "I am not corrupt"

López Obrador believes that his own ideals and his battle against corruption are what distinguishes him from other Mexican politicians. That's what will eventually lead him to the National Palace in 2018. "The third time’s the charm," he says.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Jorge Ramos go walkabout on Reforma Aven...
Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Jorge Ramos go walkabout on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City for Al Punto

MEXICO CITY — Recently I asked Andrés Manuel López Obrador if he wanted to become president of Mexico, although we all know the answer. “Yes,” López Obrador replied confidently, “and the third time’s the charm.”

The election to succeed President Enrique Peña Nieto is slated for July 2018. (He is constitutionally ineligible for another term)

López Obrador, 63, a leftist from the National Regeneration Movement party, or MORENA, is currently leading in the polls. He points out that he also led in the polls in the run-up to the 2006 election (though he trailed Peña Nieto in the 2012 election). He insists that both elections were stolen from him. “We can’t accept fraud,” he told me.

But in 2018, things will be different, he said, because there are “more people supporting the movement, better organization and more interest for real change.” Besides, he believes that social media may help to counter the attacks he’s bound to receive.

For instance, videos have just emerged that allegedly show Eva Cadena, a former mayoral candidate from MORENA, receiving the equivalent of about $25,000 in payments, allegedly to give to López Obrador.

He thinks what Cadena did is “very wrong.” But López Obrador blames Peña Nieto — whom he calls “a mobster” — for waging a smear campaign against him: “At Los Pinos [the president’s official residence], Peña Nieto handed the videos to the secretary of the interior, who turned them over to the newspaper El Universal, which posted the videos,” he told me.

publicidad

Many Mexicans are legitimately curious about how López Obrador makes his living. “How much money do you have?” I asked him. “Nothing,” he said. “I’m not fighting for money.” MORENA gives him “some 60,000 pesos a month” (about $3,000). “As unbelievable as it may seem to those corrupt people, I don’t have checking accounts or credit cards. And not just now; for 40 years.”

I tell him that his opponents are accusing him of being authoritarian, intolerant, stubborn and messianic. But those claims from his opponents“aren’t working,” he insists. “They are quite desperate.”

“I am not corrupt,” he told me, in what may become his campaign slogan. To him, corruption isn’t a cultural issue, as Peña Nieto has suggested, but “a problem that goes from the top all the way down.” He added, “I fight for ideals. If I were fighting for money, I’d be rich by now. I’d have mansions here in Mexico and abroad.”

Speaking of mansions: When first lady Angelica Rivera bought a $7 million house from a government contractor, was that an example of corruption? “Yes,” López Obrador said. If he were to become president, would he prosecute Peña Nieto and his wife for corruption? “No, no, no,” he answered. “That’s the job of the judges.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Jorge Ramos go walkabout on Reforma Aven...
Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Jorge Ramos go walkabout on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City for Al Punto

Would he name an independent prosecutor to investigate Peña Nieto and his wife? “Yes, yes, that must be investigated,” he said.

Though left of center, López Obrador refuses to provide his views on abortion, same-sex marriage or drug legalization. “It’s simple. Let people decide. Let’s have a conversation,” he told me.

He also refuses to denounce Cuba’s Raul Castro and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro (even as the latter has plunged his country into chaos). Why? “Because I wouldn’t want them meddling in decisions that are exclusively the responsibility of Mexicans,” he answered.

But he is willing to voice his opinion on Donald Trump. I asked if he thought that Trump was a racist. “Yes, he stokes racism,” López Obrador said. “But it’s not that he feels that way. It’s just a political strategy, let me tell you.” He went on: “Trump shouldn’t forget Mexico is an independent country. … No border walls and no chasing our fellow countrymen who migrated to the United States.”

publicidad

Toward the end of the interview, he spoke a little about his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Müller. “She’s devoted mostly to literature; she has a Ph.D.”

He also mentioned their son, named Jesús Ernesto. “Jesús for Jesus Christ, and Ernesto for Ernesto Che Guevara,” he explained. “I believe in Jesus’ ideas and deeds. He fights for the poor. And Che was a model revolutionary.”

I reminded him that Che had also ordered several executions. “Yes, there are always questions,” he admitted, “but he was a man who offered his life for his ideals.”

López Obrador believes that his own ideals and his battle against corruption will eventually take him to the National Palace — where he intends to live, not in Los Pinos, which he considers too ostentatious. “We will arrive with all the moral authority to undertake Mexico’s transformation,” he said.

We’ll see. Perhaps the third time really is the charm.

Email Jorge at jorge.ramos@nytimes.com

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega among the masses.
10 may, 2017 | 06:13 PM
How Trump is becoming a model of excellence for banana republic autocrats
Tim Rogers
López Obrador: "I am not corrupt" education school testing.jpg
09 may, 2017 | 05:56 PM
A Q&A with Laura Bay, President of National PTA
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
¿Se puede frenar la ley SB4 antes de que entre en vigor?
Al Punto
¿Se puede frenar la ley SB4 antes de que entre en vigor?
El representante estatal de Texas Rafael Anchía responde si existe la manera de detener esta ley que fue firmada por el gobernador del estado y que ha sido recibida con decenas de críticas y oposición.
Jorge Ramos: "Si permanecemos neutrales con Trump, estamos normalizando...
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "Si permanecemos neutrales con Trump, estamos normalizando su comportamiento"
Antes de recibir el premio Walter Cronkite el pasado mes de abril, Jorge Ramos participó en un panel en el cual habló sobre su papel como periodista. Explica por qué siente que uno no puede permanecer neutral cuando escucha comentarios racistas, sexistas o xenofóbicos.
Jorge Ramos: "If we remain neutral with Trump, I think we are normalizin...
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "If we remain neutral with Trump, I think we are normalizing his behavior"
Before receiving the Walter Cronkite Award this past April, Jorge Ramos participated in a panel in which he spoke about his role as a journalist. He explains why he feels that one cannot remain neutral when they hear racist, sexist or xenophobic remarks from a president.
¿Cómo ha cambiado Hollywood para las mujeres latinas? Esto nos dice la a...
Al Punto
¿Cómo ha cambiado Hollywood para las mujeres latinas? Esto nos dice la actriz Zoe Saldaña
La actriz latina habla con Jorge Ramos de su nueva película 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', de por qué le gustan las películas de ciencia ficción y de cómo ha sido su experiencia como mujer latina en Hollywood.
¿Dónde están los miles de millones que dicen tiene 'El Chapo' Guzmán'?
Al Punto
¿Dónde están los miles de millones que dicen tiene 'El Chapo' Guzmán'?
Jorge Ramos habla con María Antonieta Collins sobre cuánto dinero puede en realidad tener Joaquín Guzmán Loera y dónde puede estar. Además, si el dinero es encontrado, ¿a quién le pertenecería?
"Te denuncio, Maduro, como genocida, como un asesino que se tiene que en...
Al Punto
"Te denuncio, Maduro, como genocida, como un asesino que se tiene que enfrentar a la justicia", dice el cantante Nacho
El cantante venezolano Miguel Ignacio Mendoza dice por qué la gente ya ha comenzado a perder el miedo en Venezuela y le envía un mensaje a Nicolás Maduro.
Jorge Ramos tells Donald Trump why he can't just say he's deporting immi...
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos tells Donald Trump why he can't just say he's deporting immigrants that are criminals
Since Donald Trump arrived to the White House the number of undocumented immigrants being arrested has increased, and not just those with criminal records. In fact, during his first few months in office, the total number of arrests of immigrants without a criminal history has doubled.
Jorge Ramos: "Trump dice que quiere deportar a gente mala, pero no está...
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "Trump dice que quiere deportar a gente mala, pero no está haciendo eso"
Desde que el presidente Donald Trump llegó a la Casa Blanca, los arrestos de inmigrantes indocumentados han subido y no solo de aquellos con récord criminal. Durante sus meses como presidente, se ha duplicado el número de inmigrantes arrestados sin antecedentes penales.
Jorge Ramos: "Dejen de mentir" sobre los inmigrantes indocumentados
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "Dejen de mentir" sobre los inmigrantes indocumentados
La inmigración ha estado al frente de la discusión política en Estados Unidos durante casi dos años, particularmente desde que Donald Trump anunció su candidatura a la presidencia. Jorge Ramos cree que la inmigración es un tema que debe ser debatido, pero que ese debate debe basarse en hechos. Esto es lo que él le dice a aquellos que no dejan de criminalizar a los inmigrantes indocumentados del país.
Jorge Ramos: "Stop lying" about undocumented immigrants
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "Stop lying" about undocumented immigrants
Immigration has been at the forefront of political conversation in the United States for almost two years, particularly since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency. Jorge Ramos believes immigration is an issue that should be debated, but that this debate should be based on facts. This is what he has to say to those who have criminalized undocumented immigrants in the country.
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley y los 'mensajes subliminales' escondidos c... 2:39
Hoy
Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley y los 'mensajes subliminales' escondidos cuando cantan
El equipo de Investigaciones Especiales de HOY reveló que hay un nuevo clan entre el elenco del programa y hasta 'mensajes subliminales' descubrió. Mira por qué
Abogado de Julián Gil nos contó detalles sobre la demanda de custodia de... 2:00
Hoy
Abogado de Julián Gil nos contó detalles sobre la demanda de custodia de Matías
Rodrigo Carmona, abogado de Julián Gil nos contó detalles sobre el monto de la pensión que ofrece el actor a su ex, Marjorie de Sousa y el régimen de visitas por la custodia de Matías.
Así se defendió Maribel Guardia del castigo del profesor Isabelo en 'La... 1:55
Hoy
Así se defendió Maribel Guardia del castigo del profesor Isabelo en 'La clase de HOY'
La escuelita de 'La clase de HOY' tuvo dos invitados muy especiales. Mira cómo se defendió Maribel Guardia del castigo del profesor Isabelo y el regalo que le llevó Arap Bethke en el Día del Maestro.
Gobernador de California es criticado por medidas de ahorro de agua 2:29
Noticiero Univision
Gobernador de California es criticado por medidas de ahorro de agua
El gobernador de California, Jerry Brown, fue criticado por restringir más en las ciudades que en las zonas agrícolas
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Para usar los scooters compartidos de la Ciudad de M&eacute;xico hay que...
CityLab Transporte
El programa para compartir scooters que busca hacer frente al horrible tráfico de Ciudad de México
La iniciativa es única en América Latina y sus vehículos son eléctricos, pero aún así no convence a todos los expertos de que es la solución definitiva para los problemas de la capital.
Por: Irene Caselli
El condenado a muerte J.W. Ledford Jr. en una foto de la polic&iacute;a...
Pena de muerte
Niegan el último deseo de un condenado a muerte por asesinato
J.W. Ledford está en el corredor de la muerte desde hace un cuarto de siglo en Georgia. Su caso acaparó la atención de varios medios por la singular solicitud que hizo: morir en un pelotón de fusilamiento y no por inyección letal.
Un joven de 16 años falleció por exceso de cafeína 1:03
Salud
Un joven de 16 años falleció por exceso de cafeína
Davis Allen Cripe se desplomó en plena aula de clases después de tomar una taza de late, una bebida energizante y un refresco, en menos de dos horas.
Bienal de Venecia
Cambio Climático
En fotos: El poderoso mensaje que un artista envía con esta escultura desde Venecia
Lorenzo, el quinto hijo de Anthony Quinn, actor nacido en Chihuahua, México, y consagrado en Hollywood, se formó como artista en EEUU e Italia. Llegó a compartir la actuación con su padre, pero se convirtió en destacado escultor. Su monumental obra de unas manos hundidas que buscan ayuda en la superficie, es su aporte a la concientización desde el mundo del arte sobre los peligros del cambio climático.
Por: David Maris
Más Deportes Más
tencent
eSports
Tencent está creando todo un pueblo dedicado a League of Legends
Algo único en su tipo.
Ignacio Ambriz y su llegada a Necaxa: “Me llena de alegría volver a vest... 1:53
Liga MX
Ignacio Ambriz y su llegada a Necaxa: “Me llena de alegría volver a vestir estos colores”
El exjugador de Rayos agradeció a la directiva por regresar al club como el nuevo técnico de cara al Apertura 2017. “Me voy a entregar en cuerpo y alma”. Y advirtió que Sosa le “dejó la vara alta”.
Justin Meram fue el h&eacute;roe del Crew en la victoria 3-2 sobre Montr...
MLS
Justin Meram de Columbus Crew es nombrado Jugador de la Semana por la Jornada 11
El volante del Crew anotó un triplete en el triunfo de su club sobre Montreal Impact.
Toluca domina ampliamente a Chivas cuando se ven las caras en partidos d... 2:16
Liga MX
Toluca domina ampliamente a Chivas cuando se ven las caras en partidos de la Liguilla
Los Diablos y el Rebaño se han enfrentado siete veces en la Liguilla, con abrumadora mayoría de triunfos para el Toluca. En este informe conoceremos la cifra exacta y muchas más curiosidades.