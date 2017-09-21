These are the buildings that collapsed in the Mexico City earthquake (with before and after images)

Dozens of buildings, 38 according to the most recent update, were affected to a greater or lesser extent by Tuesday's earthquake. Schools, chemical labs, apartment buildings and offices. This is a list of some of them along with what is known so far.

Lea este articulo en español



1. Colonia Lindavista, building on Sierravista and Coquimbo

In the neighborhood of Lindavista, in the north of the city, a seven-storey building with balconies collapsed on Coquimba Street at the junction with Sierravista. This is an area that is full of restaurants and has the largest number of private schools in the city. Faced with the tragedy people created a collection point in the nearby Miguel Aleman park to collect medicine, lamps, pickaxes and helmets. The number of volunteers to remove debris was such that organizers reported on social media that they were no longer receiving more volunteers. In a video from Facebook Mariana Sousa Reyes reported on Wednesday September 20 that three members of her family, among others, were still trapped inside the collapsed building.

Before:

After:

Gente que viva en el norte de #CDMX. Se necesita ayuda. Es en la colonia Lindavista, calles río bamba y sierravista. Gustavo A. Madero. pic.twitter.com/ADOdSgkty2 — Un Tal Iván (@IvanG_Rincon) September 20, 2017

2. Colonia del Valle Centro, building on Escocia (Scotland) and Nicolás

In the Colonia del Valle Centro neighborhood at the intersection of Escocia and Nicolás a building was reduced to rubble in a residential area. While rescuers and volunteers were doing their jobs, many called on networks for paramedics and supplies such as syringes, saline and lamps.

Before:

After:

Planta de luz, cuerdas, lamparas con pilas: Nicolas Sn Juan y Escocia en Del Valle!!!! pic.twitter.com/ELLHNxq57o — Juan Pablo Gonzalez (@jpglezjim0716) September 20, 2017

3. Colonia del Valle, building on Eugenia and Edimburgo (Edinburgh)

Faced with evidence that people were trapped in the collapsed building at the corner of Eugenia and Edimburgo Streets, many rushed to assist with pickaxes, ropes and buckets to remove the mountain of debris. On social media they asked for equipment to cut pipes. This area of the Colonia Del Valle is very residential and has multifamily buildings.

Before:

Antes:

Horrible el temblor, edificios colpasados por calle de Edimburgo, Gabriel Mancera y Av. Eugenia #Temblor19Septiembre #SismoCDMX pic.twitter.com/aeoxblVewY — Alaxito Ferch (@MovieFercho) September 19, 2017

4. Colonia del Valle Centro, building on Gabriel Mancera and Escocia

Two buildings collapsed on Escocia Street, at number 4 and at number 11. The newspaper El Universal reported that at least four people were rescued alive. In videos uploaded on social media you can see the road full of volunteers who formed huge human chains to help remove debris from the area.

Before:

After:

#sismo en Gabriel Mancera y calle de Escocía se necesitan lámparas, guantes, picos, palas, carretas, cubetas. DIFUNDIR pic.twitter.com/ImP1KPvYGy — Sampi (@nerisampi) September 19, 2017

5. Colonia Santa Cruz Acoyac, building on Petén and Zapata

Another seven-storey corner building, with ground floor shops, collapsed at the intersection between Petén and Zapata 7, in the Benito Juárez district. Seven people were rescued from the rubble, five of them alive, according to the newspaper, Reforma. Police and a Navy team rushed to the scene to lead the rescue and asked residents not to use their cars to make way for ambulances and rescue teams.

Before:

Antes:

6. Colonia Narvarte Oriente, building on Yacatas and Concepción Béistegui

The entire corner of this small, four storey building folded like cardboard during the earthquake.

Before:

After:

@RadioUNAM esto en concepción beistegui y calle yacatas pic.twitter.com/4PhC3UtfGV — Araceli (@ss_araceli) September 19, 2017

7. Colonia de Miravalle, building on Balsas #18

The four storey building collpased onto the first floor.

Before:

After:

Edificio d departamentos colapsa parcialmente aplastando el primer piso y estacionamiento Balsas Col. Miravalle BJ #Sismomexico #sismocdmx pic.twitter.com/ViEJNud9xC — ♔Ger Mendes♔ (@Patachov) September 19, 2017

8. Colonia Nueva Oriental Coapa, Enrique Rebsamen school

The authorities have confirmed that at least 21 children died in this school. El Heraldo de México newspaper reported that the children were trapped on upper floors and could not escape after the main staircase collapsed. The children on the lower floors, pre-school and 1st grade were able to get out.

Before:

After:

@VillaCoapa_ necesitamos ayuda para sacar a los niños en colegio enrique rebsamen pic.twitter.com/h7QX6kptQD — stardust (@brengarcial) September 19, 2017

9. Colonia Lomas Estrella, building on Paseo de las Galias 31

The four-story building collpased down to the first floor. According to the local council member, Dione Anguiano, who was at the scene, five people died in the building.

Before:

After:

Edificios afectados en col Lomas Estrella. La prioridad es rescatar personas con vida. Comparto transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/oYoSak4lk7 pic.twitter.com/dpPedE77if — Dione Anguiano (@DioneAnguianoF) September 19, 2017

10. Colonia Prado Churubusco, building on Calzada de la Viga 1758

In the Iztapalapa district east of Mexico City part of a building fell causing the death of one person.

Before:

After:

Daños en edificio ubicado en Calzada de la Viga No. 1758 en #CDMX tras sismo pic.twitter.com/vrBOHucMGm — FOROtv (@Foro_TV) September 19, 2017

11. Colonia San Francisco Culhuacán, ebuilding on San Ana Avenue and Ejido Santa Cruz

A three-story building and car repair shop gave way in the area of Francisco de Culuacán. Neighbors butressed it with wood to try and prevent it from collapsing.

Before:

After:

Antes y después (foto de @yeici00 ) de Av. Santa Ana esq. con Ejido Santa Cruz Atoyac pic.twitter.com/1EQGNSGymc — Arturo Marín (@Armaral) September 19, 2017

12. Colonia Barrio 18, a pedestrian street on Periférico and Cuemanco

A pedestrian bridge on the periphery ring road that goes around the entire city. The bridge fell on a vehicle.

Before:

After:

En el #Sismo taxista se percata del colapso de un puente peatonal en periférico, acelera para evitar que lo aplastara y sobrevive. #CDMX pic.twitter.com/7Xc9VwO5G0 — Benjamín Mijares (@BenjaminMijares) September 20, 2017

13. Colonia Los Girasoles, building on Rancho de los Arcos and Calzada del Hueso

A five storey, brick residential building in the Girasoles neighborhood, very close to Coyoacán. Half the building fell onto another adjoining building, the other half of the building did not collapse.

Before:

After:

@sabrosita590 edificio en calle rancho del arco en villa coapa pic.twitter.com/zstO5jp4He — Misael Torres (@misaeltorres88) September 19, 2017

14. Colonia Del Valle, building on Viaducto and Avenida Coyoacán

A complex of buildings appears completely demolished. Rescuers asked for lamps, blankets, and water, and the volunteers climbed over the rubble. In the same neighborhood, in the Benito Juarez district south of Mexico City, a wing of a tall building also collapsed.

Before:

After:

Viaducto y Av. Coyoacán se necesitan botes, palas cubre bocas @En_laDelValle pic.twitter.com/pIlCv6fYWC — Javier A. (@javo196) September 20, 2017

15. Colonia Hipódromo, Amsterdam 15 and 25, cormer of Laredo St

A 12-story residential building collapsed. Families were trapped inside. Rescuers reported they were only able to get one person out.

Before:

After:

Todas la Hipodromo unida una sola mano qué respuesta de todos sigamos pidiendo por encontrar vidas en Amsterdam y Laredo pic.twitter.com/nJWD9mA4Hg — Manuel Cavazos M (@manuelcavazosme) September 19, 2017

16. Colonia Tránsito, school and clothing warehouse on Chimalpopoca and Simón Bolívar

A 12-story residential building collapsed with families trapped inside. Rescue operations asked for help from volunteers carrying water, flashlights, picks, shovels and buckets to help get people out.

Before:

After:

Chimalpopoca y Calle Simón Bolívar en el Centro Histórico de la Ciudad de México#SISMO pic.twitter.com/EkHVl3Umeu — Isma Orive (@isma_orive) September 20, 2017

17. Colonia Roma North, building on Salamanca, corner of Oaxaca

A six-story brown building, with walls of tinted glass, collapsed between the Dettaglio furniture store and a chiropractic center. Outside, on Cuauhtemoc Avenue, a white banner gave the 17 names of people rescued and sent to two hospitals. "Some are still alive and communicating through WhatsApp," said one rescuer, according to Jonathan Lomei, head of investigations for El Informador.

Before:

Antes:

#EmergenciaNacional se requieren gasas, medicamento de botiquín y antibióticos en Oaxaca y Salamanca pic.twitter.com/1qFPCQHMyV — Valeria León (@valerialeony) September 19, 2017

18. Colonia Roma, building at Puebla 282, corner of Salamanca

The three floors of building 282 of Puebla Street, in Colonia Roma, pancaked down to the ground floor offices of Cencon laboratory. The collapse of the structure caused fears of chemicals and biological spills and a hazardous materials unit was called. Videos showed people in white lab coats who appeared to have exited the building.

Before:

After:

#Terremoto #sismo Salamanca y Puebla, col. Roma. Apoyo de la Marina para labores de rescate pic.twitter.com/753fUBahXG — Diario de México (@DDMexico) September 19, 2017

19. Colonia Roma, building at Álvaro Obregón 286, cormer or Valladolid

El edificio 286 en Álvaro Obregón tenía seis pisos de ventanas polarizadas marrones que se desplomaron durante el sismo. Los vecinos y rescatistas publicaron una lista con más de 15 nombres de personas rescatadas en los escombos, entre ellos dos que avisaron que se encuentran en el hospital general. El momento de rescate de un perro ladrador se hizo popular.

Antes:

Después:

20. Colonia Roma, building on Medellín and San Luis

A five-story green building where a branch of the Atlas mattress shop operated collapsed. Neighbors reported on social media that civilians, paramedics and police helped rescue people trapped in the rubble.

Before:

After:

Edificio caído en Calle Medellin esq.san Luis. Colonia Roma. #CDMX Policía y vecinos buscan sepultados desesperadamente #sismoCDMX pic.twitter.com/VIumVBBs35 — Jacobo G. Garcia (@Jacobogg) September 19, 2017

21. Colonia Piedad Navarte, building on Viaducto and Torreón

Before:

After:

Viaducto y Torreón, edificio colapsado, ya no se acerque más gente #sismo pic.twitter.com/VxNnQB46Z2 — Jair Miranda (@jimirp) September 19, 2017

22. Colonia Del Valle, building on Patricio Sanz and Xola

A six-story residential building suffered severe damage, particularly on the top floor. It was between two other buildings that remained standing. On social media requests were made to rescue animals.

Before:

After:

Patricio sanz #37, Col del Valle BJ 03100#SismoCDMX

El recuento de los daños.... pic.twitter.com/6zngOCFCqP — up in the sky ॐ (@AnnaDelAire) September 19, 2017

23. Colonia Zacahuisco, building on Irolo and Bretaña

A six-story residential building collapsed plus the terrace. Images on social media showed rescue workers requesting silence to hear the cries of victims. One rescuer said that on the night of Sept 19 they managed to get two people out but still needed to save others still trapped.

Before:

After:

Otro edificio colapsado ,Bretaña e Irolo colonia Zacahuitzco ... personal de emergencia y vecinos continúan con el apoyo ... pic.twitter.com/QIHHRTt8gF — A Márquez (@A_marquez7) September 19, 2017

24. Colonia Niños Héroes de Chapultepec, building on Niños Héroes and Galicia

The corner four-story building collapsed down to the ground. Rescuers and neighbors worked to get people out. One of the soldiers involved in the rescue commented on video that 15 people were rescued the night of Sept 19.

Before:

After:

@UCS_CDMX se cayó un edificio en la calle niños Héroes de Chapultepec entre eje central y Galicia pic.twitter.com/dTSvTGNGUC — Denuncia todo (@DenunciaTodo7) September 19, 2017

25. Colonia Guerrero, building at Mina 16 and April 2

On the corner of Mina St and April 2 used to stand a historic house, the Waterloo - Trafalgar hairdresser in the early 1900s. It collapsed, but there were no casualties. In April it had been identified as a "building about to fall" and was vacated.

Before:

After:

Mina y Plaza 2 de Abril... Colonia Guerrero pic.twitter.com/jN7d1vMuYj — José Merino (@PPmerino) September 20, 2017

26. Colonia Portales, building on Avenida Montes and Tlalpan

In the Tlaplan neighborhood two buildings fell. One lost the top floor and one side of the structure. Social networks requested mountaineering equipment, ropes and tools for the rescue. There are people trapped and cars were asked not to drive doen the street to make way for ambulances.

Before:

After:

#sismo en tlalpan entre portales y ermita pic.twitter.com/2yrsdWuIVr — Daniel Contró 🐠 (@dcontro) September 19, 2017

27. Colonia Guerrero, building on Lerdo and Magnolia

In this old, three storey house no victims were reported. But there were warnings of gas leaks after the earthquake.

Before:

After:

Lerdo y Magnolia en la colonia @LaGuerreroDF pic.twitter.com/yPsS2VgKK8 — Pueblo de Xoco (@PueblodeXoco) September 19, 2017

28. Conjunto Urbano Tlalpan, building on Álvaro Gálvez, Fuentes and Tlalpan

The five-story residential building was stood on the corner, surrounded by trees. Only the ground floor remained.

Before:

After:

Calzada de Tlalpan con alvaro Gálvez y fuentes. Necesitan maquinaria para cortar cizallas, guantes carnaza pic.twitter.com/kCxKmVNEs9 — Gi (@gis_leal) September 20, 2017

29. Colonia de Ejidos de Huipilco, Monterrey Tech

A bridge fell at the Mexico City headquarters of Monterrey Tech.

Before:

Antes:

#Sismo Reportan caída de un puente en el Tec de Monterrey campus Ciudad de México https://t.co/OzqXsUxtpK pic.twitter.com/UuBMVDhgL4 — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) September 19, 2017

30. Colonia de Campestre Churubusco, Taxqueña Road

A Soriana branch store located in Taxqueña collapsed but no victims were registered.

Before:

After:

No hubo lesionados tras colapso de #Soriana en Taxqueña https://t.co/WwXK2gGRxG pic.twitter.com/Tp81HdgDzq — Dinero en Imagen (@DineroEnImagen) September 20, 2017

31. Colonia de Navarte Poniente, Enrique Rebsamen St

The five-story building collapsed above the parking lot. There are reports of people inside who need to be rescued.

Before:

After:

Rescate en Enrique Rébsamen #241, en la Colonia del Valle, en la Ciudad de México. #Sismo #SismoMexico pic.twitter.com/tSdBTAOqH5 — El Heraldo de México (@elheraldo_mx) September 20, 2017

32. Colonia de Lomas Estrella, Galias Way

The orange-colored, four storey Lomas Estrella building suffered serious damages although it did not collapse completely. Local officials reported the deaths of five people inside, según El Universal. It is located about 100 meters from the Lomas Estrella metro station. On social media there were requests for help to rescue people and a 16-year-old dog.

Before:

After:

@lopezdoriga Colonia Lomas Estrella 2da seccion Calle Paseo de las Galias pic.twitter.com/jJ8akzP7zk — Sergio Adrián (@werewolf36) September 19, 2017

Delia Rodríguez, Luis Melgar and Javier Figueroa also contributed to this report.



IN PHOTOS Silent fist: the gesture that unites Mexican rescue workers in the earthquake aftermath More than 24 hours after the earthquake struck central Mexico, rescuers and volunteers continue to raise their fist in the hope of finding people alive. The most recent report from the authorities indicates that there are at least 223 deaths. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Rescuers and volunteers raise their fists high in order to keep silence around ruined buildings. At least two schools were collapsed by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir A group of Mexican Red Cross rescuers indicate that it is time to remain silent. The slightest sound guides the experts to the presence of survivors who might still be in the rubble. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en The request for silence is made at a collapsed building, where experts try to communicate with possible survivors.

Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Then the message is spreads by those nearby. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Mexican officials ask for silence around the Enrique Rébsamen school where rescue workers are searching for missing students. More than 20 died, but others were rescued. Workers spent much of Wednesday trying to free a girl buried in the debris. They called to her to move her hand if she could hear. She did, and a rescue dog was sent inside to confirm she was alive. Images of the rescue effort were broadcast on TV screens nationwide Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en A request for silence comes from atop a pile of rubble at one collapsed building. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir A group of civilians request silence while an expert explores under the rubble for survivors. Civilians, carrying shovels and buckets flocked to help official search and rescue teams in the earthquake aftermath. Others brought portable lights or donated water and food to rescue teams. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir By mid-afternoon, 52 people had been pulled out alive since Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 quake, Mexico City's Social Development Department said, adding in a tweet: "We won't stop." Among them were 11 people rescued at the Enrique Rebsamen school, where three people remained missing, two children and an adult. Earlier, journalists saw rescuers pull two small bodies from the rubble, covered in sheets. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Messages on roofs ask helicopters flying over the area to observe the need for silence at the Enrique Rébsamen school where rescue teams continue to search the remains of the collapsed structure. They have already managed to get at least 11 people alive, but more than 20 pupils died. Photo: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir The request for silence is joined by authorities and civilians, at the request of rescue workers. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir The objective is complete silence among the multitude of volunteers and authorities so rescue workers can listen for signs of life. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en A small noise may warn rescuers that a survivor is trying to communicate. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir

Read also (in Spanish):

