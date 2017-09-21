publicidad

These are the buildings that collapsed in the Mexico City earthquake (with before and after images)

Dozens of buildings, 38 according to the most recent update, were affected to a greater or lesser extent by Tuesday's earthquake. Schools, chemical labs, apartment buildings and offices. This is a list of some of them along with what is known so far.

Por: Mostrar Créditos Ocultar créditos
Guillermo López Linares (Univision),
Tamoa Calzadilla (Univision),
Mariano Zafra (Univision),
Angélica Gallón S. (Univision),
Sofía Ruiz de Velasco (Univision),
Inger Díaz Barriga (Univision)

Lea este articulo en español

1. Colonia Lindavista, building on Sierravista and Coquimbo

In the neighborhood of Lindavista, in the north of the city, a seven-storey building with balconies collapsed on Coquimba Street at the junction with Sierravista. This is an area that is full of restaurants and has the largest number of private schools in the city. Faced with the tragedy people created a collection point in the nearby Miguel Aleman park to collect medicine, lamps, pickaxes and helmets. The number of volunteers to remove debris was such that organizers reported on social media that they were no longer receiving more volunteers. In a video from Facebook Mariana Sousa Reyes reported on Wednesday September 20 that three members of her family, among others, were still trapped inside the collapsed building.

Before:

After:

2. Colonia del Valle Centro, building on Escocia (Scotland) and Nicolás

In the Colonia del Valle Centro neighborhood at the intersection of Escocia and Nicolás a building was reduced to rubble in a residential area. While rescuers and volunteers were doing their jobs, many called on networks for paramedics and supplies such as syringes, saline and lamps.

Before:

After:

3. Colonia del Valle, building on Eugenia and Edimburgo (Edinburgh)

Faced with evidence that people were trapped in the collapsed building at the corner of Eugenia and Edimburgo Streets, many rushed to assist with pickaxes, ropes and buckets to remove the mountain of debris. On social media they asked for equipment to cut pipes. This area of the Colonia Del Valle is very residential and has multifamily buildings.

Before:

4. Colonia del Valle Centro, building on Gabriel Mancera and Escocia

Two buildings collapsed on Escocia Street, at number 4 and at number 11. The newspaper El Universal reported that at least four people were rescued alive. In videos uploaded on social media you can see the road full of volunteers who formed huge human chains to help remove debris from the area.

Before:

After:

5. Colonia Santa Cruz Acoyac, building on Petén and Zapata

Another seven-storey corner building, with ground floor shops, collapsed at the intersection between Petén and Zapata 7, in the Benito Juárez district. Seven people were rescued from the rubble, five of them alive, according to the newspaper, Reforma. Police and a Navy team rushed to the scene to lead the rescue and asked residents not to use their cars to make way for ambulances and rescue teams.

Before:

6. Colonia Narvarte Oriente, building on Yacatas and Concepción Béistegui

The entire corner of this small, four storey building folded like cardboard during the earthquake.

Before:

After:

7. Colonia de Miravalle, building on Balsas #18

The four storey building collpased onto the first floor.

Before:

After:

8. Colonia Nueva Oriental Coapa, Enrique Rebsamen school

The authorities have confirmed that at least 21 children died in this school. El Heraldo de México newspaper reported that the children were trapped on upper floors and could not escape after the main staircase collapsed. The children on the lower floors, pre-school and 1st grade were able to get out.

Before:

After:

9. Colonia Lomas Estrella, building on Paseo de las Galias 31

The four-story building collpased down to the first floor. According to the local council member, Dione Anguiano, who was at the scene, five people died in the building.

Before:

After:

10. Colonia Prado Churubusco, building on Calzada de la Viga 1758

In the Iztapalapa district east of Mexico City part of a building fell causing the death of one person.

Before:

After:

11. Colonia San Francisco Culhuacán, ebuilding on San Ana Avenue and Ejido Santa Cruz

A three-story building and car repair shop gave way in the area of Francisco de Culuacán. Neighbors butressed it with wood to try and prevent it from collapsing.

Before:

After:

12. Colonia Barrio 18, a pedestrian street on Periférico and Cuemanco

A pedestrian bridge on the periphery ring road that goes around the entire city. The bridge fell on a vehicle.

Before:

After:

13. Colonia Los Girasoles, building on Rancho de los Arcos and Calzada del Hueso

A five storey, brick residential building in the Girasoles neighborhood, very close to Coyoacán. Half the building fell onto another adjoining building, the other half of the building did not collapse.

Before:

After:

14. Colonia Del Valle, building on Viaducto and Avenida Coyoacán

A complex of buildings appears completely demolished. Rescuers asked for lamps, blankets, and water, and the volunteers climbed over the rubble. In the same neighborhood, in the Benito Juarez district south of Mexico City, a wing of a tall building also collapsed.

Before:

After:

15. Colonia Hipódromo, Amsterdam 15 and 25, cormer of Laredo St

A 12-story residential building collapsed. Families were trapped inside. Rescuers reported they were only able to get one person out.

Before:

After:

16. Colonia Tránsito, school and clothing warehouse on Chimalpopoca and Simón Bolívar

A 12-story residential building collapsed with families trapped inside. Rescue operations asked for help from volunteers carrying water, flashlights, picks, shovels and buckets to help get people out.

Before:

After:

17. Colonia Roma North, building on Salamanca, corner of Oaxaca

A six-story brown building, with walls of tinted glass, collapsed between the Dettaglio furniture store and a chiropractic center. Outside, on Cuauhtemoc Avenue, a white banner gave the 17 names of people rescued and sent to two hospitals. "Some are still alive and communicating through WhatsApp," said one rescuer, according to Jonathan Lomei, head of investigations for El Informador.

Before:

18. Colonia Roma, building at Puebla 282, corner of Salamanca

The three floors of building 282 of Puebla Street, in Colonia Roma, pancaked down to the ground floor offices of Cencon laboratory. The collapse of the structure caused fears of chemicals and biological spills and a hazardous materials unit was called. Videos showed people in white lab coats who appeared to have exited the building.

Before:

After:

19. Colonia Roma, building at Álvaro Obregón 286, cormer or Valladolid

El edificio 286 en Álvaro Obregón tenía seis pisos de ventanas polarizadas marrones que se desplomaron durante el sismo. Los vecinos y rescatistas publicaron una lista con más de 15 nombres de personas rescatadas en los escombos, entre ellos dos que avisaron que se encuentran en el hospital general. El momento de rescate de un perro ladrador se hizo popular.

Después:

20. Colonia Roma, building on Medellín and San Luis

A five-story green building where a branch of the Atlas mattress shop operated collapsed. Neighbors reported on social media that civilians, paramedics and police helped rescue people trapped in the rubble.

Before:

After:

21. Colonia Piedad Navarte, building on Viaducto and Torreón

Before:

After:

22. Colonia Del Valle, building on Patricio Sanz and Xola

A six-story residential building suffered severe damage, particularly on the top floor. It was between two other buildings that remained standing. On social media requests were made to rescue animals.

Before:

After:

23. Colonia Zacahuisco, building on Irolo and Bretaña

A six-story residential building collapsed plus the terrace. Images on social media showed rescue workers requesting silence to hear the cries of victims. One rescuer said that on the night of Sept 19 they managed to get two people out but still needed to save others still trapped.

Before:

After:

24. Colonia Niños Héroes de Chapultepec, building on Niños Héroes and Galicia

The corner four-story building collapsed down to the ground. Rescuers and neighbors worked to get people out. One of the soldiers involved in the rescue commented on video that 15 people were rescued the night of Sept 19.

Before:

After:

25. Colonia Guerrero, building at Mina 16 and April 2

On the corner of Mina St and April 2 used to stand a historic house, the Waterloo - Trafalgar hairdresser in the early 1900s. It collapsed, but there were no casualties. In April it had been identified as a "building about to fall" and was vacated.

Before:

After:

26. Colonia Portales, building on Avenida Montes and Tlalpan

In the Tlaplan neighborhood two buildings fell. One lost the top floor and one side of the structure. Social networks requested mountaineering equipment, ropes and tools for the rescue. There are people trapped and cars were asked not to drive doen the street to make way for ambulances.

Before:

After:

27. Colonia Guerrero, building on Lerdo and Magnolia

In this old, three storey house no victims were reported. But there were warnings of gas leaks after the earthquake.

Before:

After:

28. Conjunto Urbano Tlalpan, building on Álvaro Gálvez, Fuentes and Tlalpan

The five-story residential building was stood on the corner, surrounded by trees. Only the ground floor remained.

Before:

After:

29. Colonia de Ejidos de Huipilco, Monterrey Tech

A bridge fell at the Mexico City headquarters of Monterrey Tech.

Before:

30. Colonia de Campestre Churubusco, Taxqueña Road

A Soriana branch store located in Taxqueña collapsed but no victims were registered.

Before:

After:

31. Colonia de Navarte Poniente, Enrique Rebsamen St

The five-story building collapsed above the parking lot. There are reports of people inside who need to be rescued.

Before:

After:

32. Colonia de Lomas Estrella, Galias Way

The orange-colored, four storey Lomas Estrella building suffered serious damages although it did not collapse completely. Local officials reported the deaths of five people inside, según El Universal. It is located about 100 meters from the Lomas Estrella metro station. On social media there were requests for help to rescue people and a 16-year-old dog.

Before:

After:

Delia Rodríguez, Luis Melgar and Javier Figueroa also contributed to this report.

