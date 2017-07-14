publicidad
Immigration

Undocumented father in Ohio facing deportation pleads with ICE: "My children need me"

Jesús Lara López, who has four U.S.-born children aged 6 through 13, has been ordered to leave the United States by July 18.

Por:
Melvin Félix
Jesús López Lara with his four U.S.-born children in front of Sen. Sherrod Brown's office in Washington, DC.

In the small city of Willard in northern Ohio, Jesús Lara López felt he had it all: the comfortable house he bought with his wife Anahí last year; the good schools attended by his four kids; a stable job packing cookies in a factory; and a faith-based community at the local church.

Then came an ultimatum.

At his routine appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March, Lara López was told he needed to buy a one-way ticket to Mexico, the country he left behind when he came to the United States illegally in 2001. He's been ordered to leave his home in Ohio by next Tuesday.

Over the past month, activists and community members have pleaded with ICE to let the 37-year-old immigrant remain with his family. Nearly 35,000 people have signed a petition asking for a stay of his deportation. And his children, aged 6 to 13, have gone on television, canvassed in their communities and even traveled to Washington to plead with legislators to help.

Lea esta nota en español.

Nothing has worked.

In many ways, Lara López's case shows how immigration enforcement has quickly ramped up under the Trump administration. Last month, the acting director ICE said every immigrant in the country illegally "should be afraid" of being sent back to their country. And, according to an internal memo obtained by ProPublica last week, ICE agents in charge of deportations were told in February to "take action" against any undocumented immigrant they encountered while on duty, even if they were not the target of an operation.

That's how Lara López's case unfolded. He simply went to his ICE appointment in March, like he's done for the past six years, and was told his time was up. He was even fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

It was a sharp departure from his previous appointments, which usually ended with Lara López being told to come back next year once he showed he'd broken no laws and had no plans of disappearing.

"Unfortunately it's become a pretty common pattern all across country," said Lynn Tramonte, the deputy director of America's Voice and an Ohio advocate who has closely followed Lara López's case. "What's crazy is that ICE is going after people who are walking into their offices, people who are trying to do what they’re supposed to be doing, the rule followers. (Lara López) is very religious and he'll do what the government says. He's just asking for a little compassion."

Lara López already bought his plane ticket for next Tuesday, though he has faith that a miracle might save him before he's forced to leave. "I declare I'm going to stay here," he said during a recent phone interview. "I trust God more than anyone."

His lawyer, David Leopold, has tried to show ICE that Lara López is not a public threat or a burden on the government. He even submitted the testimony of his children's former English teacher, his pastor and a representative from the recruiting company that got him his job at the factory.

"I've provided them with tax returns all the way back to 2002. They know he owns a home, they know he has four kids who are doing great. They've never addressed any one of those factors," he said.

Leopold, who is a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, says the secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, could suspend his client's deportation using his prosecutorial discretion.

"Kelly is saying the opposite, but the law gives him the absolute authority to stop this deportation. He has broad discretion not to deport someone who isn't a priority. There’s no reason at all to separate this father from his family," he said.

Lara López has some family members in Mexico, including his mother and siblings. But he says his children need him in Ohio. "I ask them (the government) with all my heart to be kind, and not to throw away everything I've built, not to separate me from my family that I love so much," he pleaded. "My children need me and I need them. We need to be together."

In a short statement, the ICE spokesman in Ohio, Khaalid Walls, did not detail the reasons the agency was prioritizing Lara López's deportation.

"He was ordered removed in 2011 by an immigration judge. In an excercise of discretion, the agency has allowed him to remain free from custody to finalize his departure plans," Walls said.

"With respect to when he's slated to depart, we do not confirm removal arrangements prior to a person's successful repatriation," he added.

Portraits of immigrants seeking compassion in the Trump era
Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
