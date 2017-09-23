publicidad
People watch the overflowing waters of the Choluteca River October 31, 1998, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Heavy rains and severe flooding continued as the former Hurricane Mitch, by then a tropical storm, hovered over the devastated country.
Immigration

The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' immigrants Trump's next target?

The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' immigrants Trump's next target?

In November, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has to decide whether to extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for some 90,000 Central Americans who received the status 18 years ago, after a powerful hurricane devastated their countries.

Jessica Weiss
Por:
Jessica Weiss
People watch the overflowing waters of the Choluteca River October 31, 1...
People watch the overflowing waters of the Choluteca River October 31, 1998, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Heavy rains and severe flooding continued as the former Hurricane Mitch, by then a tropical storm, hovered over the devastated country.

MIAMI, Florida – Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida, Olga Herrera is still in the dark. Power lines are down, and trees scatter her yard.

And yet she knows she got lucky. Nearly 20 years ago, another hurricane nearly washed away her entire house.

On October 29, 1998, Hurricane Mitch arrived to Honduras and parts of Nicaragua. Over five days, the storm’s rains and mudslides buried homes and people. In Olancho, Honduras, one of the areas hardest hit, the winds took Herrera’s roof and most of her walls.

By the time it ended, thousands of people across Central America were dead, and thousands more disappeared.

“I have memories of families, complete families, drowning in the river – of kids dying,” says Herrera, 40, a mother-of-three. “There was so much destruction.”

Video: Hurricane Mitch, Central America’s worst storm in history Univision

In the aftermath, Herrera migrated to the U.S. to join her mother and sister. A few months later, the government of then President Bill Clinton granted Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to people who could not return to Honduras and Nicaragua due to the devastation wrought by Mitch. Under the immigration status, which is granted due to civil conflict, environmental disasters or other extraordinary conditions, those with TPS can temporarily live and work legally in the United States and be protected from deportation.

But the designation for both countries comes up for renewal January 5. Sixty days prior, in November, the Department of Homeland Security has to decide whether to extend or terminate the benefit.

That has beneficiaries worried. After the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told 58,000 Haitians in late May that they should prepare to return home when their TPS expires in January, tens of thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans now fear the same fate.

publicidad

A total of 86,000 Hondurans and 5,000 Nicaraguans currently hold TPS, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Francisco Portillo, a political activist who runs the Organizacion Hondureña Francisco Morazan, says his organization is preparing for the worst.

“If Trump took TPS away from the Haitians, if he’s ending DACA, why would he extend it for Honduras?” Portillo says. “It’s sad, these are people who have been here working and building a life for 20 years.”

Devastation in Central America

Hurricane Mitch was a remarkable storm. A Category 5 hurricane over the Caribbean late in the season, it entered from the north into Honduras and weakened upon landfall. But the rains lingered over the mountainous terrain, dumping unprecedented amounts of water that produced flooding and mudslides. In some areas, there were reports of 75 inches of rain, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (In August, Hurricane Harvey dropped 50 inches in parts of Texas.)

By the time it was over, Mitch was the second deadliest hurricane in recorded history. It devastated Honduras, leaving in its wake some 6,000 fatalities, 8,000 disappeared and a potentially one million homeless in the country. Entire villages were washed away, and an estimated 70 percent of the country’s transportation infrastructure was destroyed, including bridges and airports. Some 70 percent of crops were ruined.

A child drags his belongings down a flooded street October 31,1998, in M...
A child drags his belongings down a flooded street October 31,1998, in Managua, Nicaragua.

In Nicaragua, 3,800 were killed with another 7,000 disappeared and some 800,000 homeless.

The President of Honduras, Carlos Flores Facusse, claimed the storm set the country back 50 years.

When the rains stopped, Herrera, who was 20 at the time, saw her village completely destroyed. Hospitals and schools were leveled, and bridges had disappeared into the mud. She decided to leave, alone. First, she says she swam across the river and then traveled by bus to the capital Tegucigalpa. She crossed Guatemala and México and finally made it to Texas in late 1998.

Temporary Protected Status

Honduras and Nicaragua were designated as TPS countries on January 5, 1999, by Attorney General Janet Reno. Only those who were in the country at the time of designation were eligible.

Edis Zelaya had crossed the border in April 1998, seeking better work opportunities. After Hurricane Mitch, he applied for TPS and began sending money back to his family in Honduras. He’s since built a life in the United States, and his children are U.S. citizens.

publicidad

“My family was affected, they lost their home… nearly half of my family member’s houses were lost,” says Zelaya, who works in construction.

Since 1999, Hondurans and Nicaraguans with TPS have started businesses and bought homes. They pay taxes and contribute to social security. Some have been able to establish permanent residency, such as through family members.

Since the initial designation, the United States has renewed the statute every 18 months, allowing those with the original TPS benefit to renew their work permits.

But things are different now, Portillo says.

“When Trump didn’t renew Haiti’s TPS, Hondurans started getting nervous and selling their homes,” he says. “They felt the same thing was going to happen to them.”

Daniella Burgi-Palomino, a senior associate at the Washington-based Latin America Working Group, which is lobbying U.S. lawmakers for a TPS extension, says both DACA and TPS are examples of how the current administration seems to believe “six months is enough for people to uproot and figure out the next step in their life.”

“And you’re talking about implementing all these anti-immigrant actions among populations affected by other crises, such as the storms in Texas and Florida,” she says. “It all fits in with the government’s anti-immigrant vision.”

The Latin America Working Group is trying to gather support from congressional offices to pressure the Department of Homeland Security, which needs to make the decision on the extension of TPS. As part of that, they’re highlighting the ongoing violence in much of Central America.

publicidad

Honduras is one of the poorest countries in Latin America, with more than 66 percent of the population living in poverty in 2016. It has one of the highest murder rates in the world, at 59 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016, according to the Observatory of Violence at the National Autonomous University of Honduras.

A homeless woman picks up some wood October 31, 1998, from a pile of upr...
A homeless woman picks up some wood October 31, 1998, from a pile of uprooted trees left from the passage of hurricane Mitch in Tocoa, in the district of Colon, northern Honduras. Hurricane Mitch, once a category five hurricane, was downgraded to a tropical storm October 29.

In addition to Honduras and Nicaragua, El Salvador was given TPS designation in 2001 after a series of earthquakes. There are approximately 200,000 Salvadorans who hold TPS. The designation is set to expire for that country March 9.

Burgi-Palomino says the decision on the future of TPS for the three Central American countries may be announced at the same time.

Longtime immigration activist Nora Sandigo says Hondurans and Nicaraguans have never felt their immigration status so at risk.

“After many years here, they’ve built careers, businesses, homes, they have important positions in their jobs,” Sandigo says. “It’s very difficult to face an exit after so many years with such stability.”

Sandigo says she assumed those in the United States for decades would eventually be legalized.

“They renewed it and renewed it and 20 years later these people have families,” she says. “And now they tell them to leave? Where are they supposed to go?”

publicidad

A Dangerous Return

Immigrant advocates say those sent back to Honduras and El Salvador, especially, would be exposed to horrific gang violence. That violence, coupled with economic desperation, has been the cause of unprecedented levels of Central American migration in recent years, even as U.S. border security has tightened.

Zelaya says he doesn’t envision a life back in Honduras after 19 years in the United States. Last year, one of his brothers was killed by gang members after a car-jacking.

“I have a life made here,” he says. “I can’t imagine going back.”

People with TPS don’t receive public benefits. They must complete background checks when they submit renewal applications.

On September 11, 116 members of Congress signed a letter to President Trump asking to renew TPS for Honduras and El Salvador.

“Unfortunately, conditions have not sufficiently improved since the most recent extension,” the letter reads. “Additionally, El Salvador and Honduras are ranked as among the most violent countries in the world, and job opportunities are scare. These factors complicate the ability of Honduras and El Salvador to fully recover from the natural disasters that resulted in their original designation.”

Just three of the signers were Republicans: Congressman Randy Hultgren (R-IL), Mike Coffman (R-CO) and Carlos Curbelo (R-FL).

For Herrera, whose husband also has TPS, worries about the future of her immigration status have coincided with the stress of Hurricane Irma’s destruction. Though it was so long ago, Hurricane Mitch, she says, is still a vivid memory.

publicidad

“When I hear that a hurricane is coming I get terrified,” she says. With Irma, I went crazy. I was totally stressed. I remember those kids drowning. You don’t forget that.”

In photos: This is what Hurricane María left behind in Puerto Rico
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Residents wade through the streets of Catano near San Juan Bay.
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Houses still surrounded by flood water the day after passage of Hurricane Maria. (Getty Images)
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
In Catano, near the Bay of San Juan residents get a ride through flooded streets on a bulldozer.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
A man carries a bicycle on the median wall of a flooded highway in San Juan. (Getty Images))
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
The lights went out across the country, including the capital, San Juan. Officials say it could be months before electricity is fully restored due to the island's long-running economic crisis. (Getty Images)
Maria Puerto Rico
Fajardo, in the east of the island was one of the towns most affected by the floods. Hurricane Maria strengthened for the Dominican Republic and became again a Category 3 major hurricane.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Maria Puerto Rico
In social networks circulate dramatic images of the floods caused by Maria in the island.
 Foto: @astriddrivera/Twitter | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
A child plays in a flooded street in San Juan. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Plaza Colón, in the capital of the island, suffered fallen trees. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Maria made landfall in southeastern Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane and winds of 160 miles per hour (250km / h) and left the island's north coast as a Category 3 after cutting a devastating eight-hour path of destruction. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
A man died in Bayamón, in the northeast of the island, when he was struck by flying debris. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
The road is blocked by downed power lines in Humacoa, in the east of the island. They currently pose no risk as power is out throughout the island. Photo: Carlos Giusti/AP
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduen...
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico quedó sin servicio eléctrico en el 100% de la isla.
Downed power lines throughout the country collapsed the grid for the entire island. The governor said it will take months until the grid is fully repaired. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
El servicio eléctrico ya había demostrado fragilidades con el paso del huracán Irma hace dos semanas. Cuando llegó María, unos 50,000 abonados aún estaban sin electricidad y unas 200 personas seguían en refugios. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
The governor warned residents to prepare for "the worst" storm in almost a century. In 1928, Hurricane Okeechobee, also called "San Felipe II", hit the island as a Category 5 and killed 300 people. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Power lines were downed all over the island leaving whole communities with power, or water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
The worst affected were flimsy homes made of wood. Concrete structures fared much better, though the island was left almost completely without power and water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Maria downed trees and blocked roads, leaving the island of Puerto Rico incommunicado. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Some areas were devastated by maria, including the area of Guayama in the south of the country. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
IN PHOTOS: The destructive path of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean, as Florida gets ready
Waves smash into the marker at Key West&#39;s Southernmost Point of the...
Waves smash into the marker at Key West's Southernmost Point of the United States Foto: AP | Univision
The Brickell Avenue banking district just south of Miami
The Brickell Avenue banking district just south of Miami Foto: Social media | Univision
The Hotel Mercure in Marigot in Saint Martin during the passage of Hurri...
The Hotel Mercure in Marigot in Saint Martin during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Foto: Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Caribbean Buzz Helicopters via AP
Photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda’s Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands. Caribbean Buzz Helicopters via AP
The coming storm: Are these 'temporary' Central American immigrants Trum...
Orient Bay, Saint Martin. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images
NOAA
NOAA (via AP)
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The cafes and clothing shops of the picturesque French seaside village o...
The cafes and clothing shops of the picturesque French seaside village of Marigot were submerged in brown floodwaters and people surveyed the wreckage from whatever shelter they could find. Foto: Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
Dominican and Haitian authorities reported flooding and minor damage in...
Dominican and Haitian authorities reported flooding and minor damage in Irma's wake but no immediate deaths or widespread destruction. Photo of Nagua, Dominican Republic. Foto: AP | Univision
Irma Saint Martin
General view of half-submerged vehicles, boats and debris in the flooded harbour as Hurricane Irma hits the French island territory of Saint Martin in this video grab made from footage taken from social media. RCI GUADELOUPE/Handout via REUTERS Foto: Social Media/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Aeropuerto de San Martin
An image of Saint Martin airport after the hurricane. Foto: @airplusnews/Twitter | Univision
St Martin airport
Saint Martin airport
Irma San Martin
Image taken from a video posted on Facebook by Stefany Santacruz. It shows the view from her balcony of Irma's arival in Saint Martin. Foto: STEFANY SANTACRUZ/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Irma Saint Martin
Vehciles and boats underwater in the French part of the island. Foto: Social Media/Reuters | Univision
Irma San Martin
Streets and homes are badly flooded in Saint Martin Foto: @RCI_GP/Twitter | Univision
Aeropuerto de San Martin
The interior of the airport in Saint Martin. Foto: @airplusnews/Twitter | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Irma San Martin
Building and streets under water after the passage of Irma. Foto: @RCI_GP/Twitter | Univision
Aeropuerto de San Martin
Saint Martin airport after Irma. Foto: @airplusnews/Twitter | Univision
The forecast track of Hurricane irma, Wednesday Sept 6
The forecast track of Hurricane irma, Wednesday Sept 6 Foto: NOAA | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Wednesday afternoon at Fajardo, in the northeast of Puerto Rico as Irma...
Wednesday afternoon at Fajardo, in the northeast of Puerto Rico as Irma makes her arrival. Foto: Gety Images | Univision
A Homestead resident in South Florida putting up hurricane shutters.
A Homestead resident in South Florida putting up hurricane shutters. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
A store in Key Lardo boarding up before Irma&#39;s arrivals. An evacuati...
A store in Key Lardo boarding up before Irma's arrivals. An evacuation is underway in the Florida Keys. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mango&#39;s a popular tourist venue on Miami Beach was boarded up before...
Mango's a popular tourist venue on Miami Beach was boarded up before the arrival of Irma. Foto: AP | Univision
Erick Amador and his dog, Barry, on Miami Beach Friday waiting for Hurri...
Erick Amador and his dog, Barry, on Miami Beach Friday waiting for Hurricane Irma. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his interview with Univ...
09 sep, 2017 | 11:26 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he'll "never" apologize to Latinos
Fernando Peinado
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schu...
13 sep, 2017 | 10:34 PM
Democrat leaders say Trump agrees on plan to save Dreamers
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
VIDEO: Former sheriff, Joe Arpaio, says he'll "never" apologize to Latinos
Presidents don't usually pardon criminals until they have been sentenced or have at least expressed some regret, but this was not the case with Arpaio, who spoke to Univision News two weeks after being forgiven by his ally, Donald Trump.
preview
DACA
Trump says he will make a decision about DACA later today or this weekend
During a meeting in the Oval office Friday, the president was asked by reporters about the future of DACA, to which he responded that a decision was coming soon. "We love the dreamers, we love everyone," he added.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
United States
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with J...
Joe Arpaio
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with Jorge Ramos
The former Arizona sheriff pardoned by President Trump is one of the most unpopular figures in the Hispanic community. For 24 years he was sheriff of the fourth largest county in the country and was convicted in July 2017 of ignoring a court order to stop his officers from racial profiling of Hispanics.
preview
Noticias
Jeb Bush speaks out on immigration
The former Republican presidential candidate says a Senate immigration proposal that would cut immigration in half is flawed, but he backs idea of merit-based points system.
preview
News in English
Video: Man pretends to be a "bounty hunter" and extorts undocumented immigrants
The footage shows a man wearing a badge, apparently from the local sheriff’s department, and claiming to be bail bonds agent. A lawyer then rebukes and questions his authority.
preview
Univision 23 Miami
Cornered by Trump: This undocumented woman takes over the family’s car shop after ICE took her husband away
Maty Muy, a Guatemalan immigrant, went to renew her work permit at an ICE office and ended up facing a nightmare. Authorities placed a GPS monitor on her ankle and sent her husband to a detention facility. Now, she has taken over the family business – a tire and auto repair shop – while facing deportation.
Luis Velarde
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
ulab music
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
This is what Greek artist Eleni means when she speaks about the power of the voice. She improvises a sing-along with a group of immigrants, refugees and allies in Boston's Urbano Project and the result was just beautiful.
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Eleni Arapoglou uses new sounds and rhythms to preserve her roots. Eleni is part of the U-Lab 'Immigrant Sounds' sessions that celebrate World Refugee Day and Immigrant Heritage Month.
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
Ulab Sessions
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
There has always been movement of people, and as we commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20th a group of musicians, activists and community members got together at The Urbano Project​ in Boston to share their experiences and reflect on the diversity that makes up American society: "The direction of where the world is going is encouraging us all, almost forcing us all, to break down those walls."
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
La cantante Eleni interpreta 'Milo mou kai mantarini', grabada en exclusiva para U-LAB Music como parte de las sesiones 'Immigrant Sounds' en honor al Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante y al Día Mundial del Refugiado. Featuring Vasilis Kostas en el laúd.
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Ulab Sessions
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Artist Nora Valdez and youth in the Boston community are sharing their stories one suitcase at a time at The Urbano Project. At U-LAB Music we documented their process as part of our 'Immigrant Sounds' series.
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands h...
News in English
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands him over to Border Patrol
Nestor Duarte was driving his car in Key West, Florida, when Monroe sheriff deputy David Lariz pulled him over and asked for his papers. Lariz is the same officer who recently asked a Honduran man who had been hit by a car if he was "illegal."
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
News in English
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
Mimi Martinez, 30, arrived to the United States when she was five years old. Her mom stayed behind in Mexico. Now a legal resident, she was recently able to travel to see her mother in Mexico after 25 years.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Shows Más
Noticiero Univision Promo 2017
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
preview 1:37
Noticiero Univision
Impactantes imágenes de los destrozos que deja el huracán María en República Dominicana
El feroz ciclón sepultó cientos de casas bajo el agua y arrasó el servicio de electricidad de unas 240 personas. Además, dañó 40 acueductos y tumbó cuatro puentes que servían como punto de encuentro entre varias localidades.
preview 1:49
Noticiero Univision
Más de 70,000 personas, en riesgo de inundación por una represa a punto de colapsar en Puerto Rico
Las autoridades se han visto obligadas a dar orden de evacuación a dos municipios enteros del norte de la isla, ante la posibilidad de que las puertas de la represa de Guajataca no aguanten el flujo de agua que ha dejado el huracán María.
preview 1:57
Noticiero Univision
Por un pequeño resquicio, rescatistas pudieron salvar a varias personas en la colonia Roma
Las más de 30 horas de labores valieron la pena ya que lograron auxiliar a decenas de damnificados por el terremoto. Pese a la difícil situación, los socorristas prometieron no descansar ni un segundo para seguir ayudando a más afectados.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Escribe el nombre de tu municipio y obtendr&aacute;s la informaci&oacute...
Huracán María
Encuentra información actualizada de tu pueblo en este buscador de Puerto Rico
Escribe el nombre de tu municipio y obtendrás la información más reciente de su situación. Además te ayudamos a contactar a aquellos que están dentro y fuera de la isla. Para ello contamos con un equipo recorriendo Puerto Rico y las redes sociales. Estamos actualizando constantemente: si no encuentras información sobre tu pueblo, vuelve más tarde o ayúdanos a completarla.
Mensaje de Paola M. Rodríguez en Facebook sobre la situación en Hormigue...
Huracán María
Hormigueros (Puerto Rico) después del paso del huracán Maria: últimas noticias
Muy poca información sobre Hormigueros. En este municipio murió un residente en la tarde del martes mientras trataba de proteger su casa antes del paso del huracán.
María Puerto Rico
Huracán María
Isabela (Puerto Rico) después del paso del huracán Maria: últimas noticias
Alerta por inundaciones debido a una falla en la presa de Guajataca. El alcalde informó de que la situación es crítica: solo queda comida para uno o dos días más en los refugios.
preview 1:25
Autos
En video: ya puedes comprar tu Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO para jugar los fines de semana
El Huracán Super Trofeo EVO es la maquina con la que se competirá en la mono-marca alrededor del mundo durante la temporada 2018.
Más Deportes Más
Jorge Linares
Boxeo
Jorge Linares habló de todo a horas de exponer sus campeonatos ante Luke Campbell
El venezolano defenderá sus campeonatos de peso ligero del CMB y la AMB en Los Ángeles California.
Carlos Peña
Fútbol
Amargo clásico de Escocia para ‘Gullit’ Peña y Eduardo Herrera
Los mexicanos tuvieron actividad con el Rangers pero perdieron el encuentro por marcador de 0-2.
preview 1:01
Fútbol
Amargo clásico de Escocia para ‘Gullit’ Peña y Eduardo Herrera
Los mexicanos tuvieron actividad con el Rangers pero perdieron el encuentro por marcador de 0-2.
Stephen Curry
Deportes
Trump no invitará a la Casa Blanca a Golden State, campeones de la NBA
Las diferencias de opinión y el posible boicot de los jugadores habrían sido el factor para que el mandatario declinara la invitación.