publicidad
Ren&eacute; Lima Mar&iacute;n with his wife and two children. Lima Mar&iacute;n is fighting deportation after almost 37 years in the United States.
Immigration

Cuban immigrant detained by ICE in "remarkable" case, 37 years after arriving in U.S.

Cuban immigrant detained by ICE in "remarkable" case, 37 years after arriving in U.S.

As a teen, René Lima Marín was sentenced to 98 years in jail for armed robbery in 1998. He was mistakenly released almost 90 years early. Despite a pardon, he faces deportation.

Por: Univision
Ren&eacute; Lima Mar&iacute;n with his wife and two children. Lima Mar&i...
René Lima Marín with his wife and two children. Lima Marín is fighting deportation after almost 37 years in the United States.

Jasmine Lima Marín's wife was preparing to welcome home her husband on Wednesday after a long legal battle to get him out of jail, but he never made it to the party.

Instead, he was detained by immigration agents and could now face deportation back to Cuba - the country he left in 1980 as a baby.

The twists and turns in his case are bizarre and unusual, a case of as yet unfulfilled redemption.

A troubled teen, René Lima Marín was arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery aged 19 and sentenced to 98 years in jail on several charges.

He was released by mistake 88 years early in 2008, built a career and made a family. But six years later a prosecutor spotted the mistake and he was re-arrested.

A judge on Tuesday ordered his release this week after legislators recommended the state governor grant him clemency.

Judge Carlos Samour Jr. ruled that the reinstatement of Lima Marín's sentence was "utterly unjust," arguing that he had become "an asset to society."

He added: "The government - not Lima-Marin, his family, the community, and society - should bear the brunt of the consequences of its conscience-shocking deliberate indifference."

However, upon his release he was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Denver, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Lima Marín, 38, arrived in the United States with his parents when he was just one year old during the 1980 Mariel boatlift. Although he obtained legal residence, unlike his parents he never became a U.S. citizen, his father, Eli Borges, told The Denver Post.

publicidad

As a Cuban immigrant ICE might have ignored his case except for the improved U.S. relations with Cuba. In January, shortly before leaving office, President Barack Obama ended a long-standing policy of accepting so-called "dry foot" Cubans who illegally entered the United States, opening the door for renewed deportations.

Despite his unusual case, the Trump administration has tightened immigration rules and ICE is under instructions to deport all undocumented immigrants "without exception."

The latest figures released this week show that immigrant arrests are up 38 percent since Trump took office, compared to the same period in 2016, though deportations have yet to pick up.

Relacionado
A group of deported Guatemalans are received at the Guatemala City airport.
Despite increased arrests, Trump deported fewer undocumented immigrants than Obama did in the same period last year
On Wednesday ICE announced a record number of detentions of undocumented immigrants as a sign that Trump was meeting his goals to protect the U.S. border. But official figures obtained by Univision reveal that deportations have actually gone down. Pro-immigrant organizations recognize that deportations could increase in the coming months.

Clerical

error, and a pardon

Lima Marín's case dates back to 1998 when he took part in an armed robbery of two video clubs along with an accomplice, Michael Clifton, who is still in jail.

Both men were sentenced in 2000 to 98 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

But a decade later a clerical error led to his release on probation when officials mistakenly thought his sentences were due to run concurrently and not consecutively.

After his probation ended in 2013, the case was closed. His lawyer says he left jail a rehabilitated person and has led an unblemished life since his release.

He got a as a window installer, married his wife Jasmine and has a stepchild, Justus, 10, and a 7-year-old son, Jojo.

On Friday Governor John Hickenlooper issued a pardon.

“Law-abiding, very successful, constructive member of society,” Hickenlooper said. “It’s a remarkable story.”

publicidad

It remains unclear if that will be enough to return Lima Marín to his family.

"Despite a pardon the government could still remove him if it considers he was in the country illegally," said Miami immigration attorney Wilfredo Allen, who is Cuban-American, adding that he is not familiar with the details of Lima Marín's case.

"The big issue is will Cuba take him back?" he added. "Even though Cuba has now agreed to take back deportees, it reserves the right to decide whom it takes back."

If Cuba does not accept his deportation, the government will have to release Lima Marín after 90 days, he said.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
A group of deported Guatemalans are received at the Guatemala City airport.
18 may, 2017 | 06:55 PM
Despite increased arrests, Trump deported fewer undocumented immigrants than Obama did in the same period last year
Jorge Cancino
Wendy Miranda and Roberto Paulino were due to be married, until ICE deci...
18 may, 2017 | 07:59 PM
US man races the clock to marry his fiance before her deportation
Tim Rogers
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
Ney Alvarez
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
En video, los ensayos de Hillary Clinton para evitar un abrazo de Trump... 0:20
Noticiero Univision
En video, los ensayos de Hillary Clinton para evitar un abrazo de Trump durante los debates presidenciales
En el video se observa a la entonces candidata presidencial ensayando cómo esquivar un abrazo de Donald Trump. La grabación ocurrió antes de un debate.
ICE detiene a una activista en California por supuestos vínculos con el... 1:57
Noticiero Univision
ICE detiene a una activista en California por supuestos vínculos con el tráfico de drogas
La abogada de la joven de 22 años de edad alega que se trata de una represalia en su contra por haber defendido a su madre tras su arresto por tráfico de drogas.
Juez determinó quiénes heredarán la fortuna de Prince 0:17
El Gordo y La Flaca
Juez determinó quiénes heredarán la fortuna de Prince
Kevin Eide, un juez de Minnesota, se pronunció sobre el patrimonio de la leyenda del pop. Se trató de una decisión transcendental puesto que el músico no tenía hijos y tampoco dejó escrito un testamento.
Noticiero Univision Promo 2017
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Un hombre muere arrollado por un tren en Rosenberg 0:19
Muertes
Un hombre muere arrollado por un tren en Rosenberg
Según declaró el conductor del tren, la víctima de 22 años fue atropellado al atravesarse en las vías, por lo que podría tratarse de una acción voluntaria del joven.
Dan por finalizada la labor del interventor que deja a un condominio con... 3:23
Vivienda
Dan por finalizada la labor del interventor que deja a un condominio con deudas de más de 5 millones de dólares
El nuevo juez que asumió el caso dio por terminado el vinculo de Jorge Pérez con el consorcio Mirassou. Este funcionario se va dejando siete elevadores con los permisos expirados y sin reparar estructuras que estaban pendientes luego de sus dos años en el cargo.
Blase Cupich ordenará a seis religiosos, entre ellos hispanos, en la Cat... 2:13
Univision Chicago
Blase Cupich ordenará a seis religiosos, entre ellos hispanos, en la Catedral del Santo Nombre de Chicago
El futuro sacerdote Miguel Venegas Aceves manifestó que los retos de la comunidad católica son crecer en fe y estar más cerca de Dios.
Entre los participantes en la protesta estaban Jenny, una inmigrante sal...
Deportaciones
"Temo que mi esposo no vuelva de su cita con ICE": organizaciones de inmigrantes advierten de las "redadas silenciosas"
En una protesta delante de la oficina de migración de Miramar, en el sur de Florida, una veintena de inmigrantes y activistas de diferentes organizaciones denunciaron que en esa dependencia han sido arrestados indocumentados que acuden a hacer trámites regulares en lo que llaman "redadas silenciosas", una práctica que aseguran está en ascenso con el gobierno de Trump.
Por: Lorena Arroyo
Más Deportes Más
En México Sub-20 hay 14 jugadores que ya tienen más experiencia que ‘Chi... 1:33
Fútbol
En México Sub-20 hay 14 jugadores que ya tienen más experiencia que ‘Chicharito’ en el Tri
La mitad del equipo juvenil que viajó al Mundial de Corea del Sur estuvo en el Mundial Sub-17, tiene 100 partidos internacionales y sobrepasa, de lejos, los juegos de Javier Hernández con el Tri.
Javier Aguirre
Fútbol
Javier Aguirre es bicampeón con el Al-Wahda
El técnico mexicano sigue cosechando triunfos fuera de su país y es el tercer título que consigue en Emiratos Árabes Unidos.
Javier Aquino y la visita a Tijuana: “Hay que ir allá a marcar gol si o si” 1:00
Liga MX
Javier Aquino y la visita a Tijuana en semifinales: “Hay que ir allá a marcar gol sí o sí”
Lejos de sentirse favoritos tras vencer a Xolos por 2-0, el atacante de Tigres resaltó la importancia de ir por el resultado y buscar una victoria en la vuelta. También habló de su posible regreso a Europa.
Guido Pizarro no da por cerrada la llave ante Tijuana: “Debemos tratar d... 0:35
Liga MX
Guido Pizarro no da por cerrada la llave ante Tijuana: “Debemos tratar de conseguir un gol”
El volante de Tigres no cree que la semifinal ante los Xolos ya esté definida y aseguró que es importante mantener el orden, tener la pelota y buscar marcar como visitantes.