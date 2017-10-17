Data collected by DHS may be shared among agencies including ICE, Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and the Border Patrol (CBP).
Beginning on Wednesday, federal authorities will be able to collect and use information published on social media to decide on immigration cases, in a change announced September 18 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The new rules apply to foreign citizens who are processed by a federal immigration agent upon entering the United States.
Although DHS insists the new policy signals a "modernization" of regulations in place since 1974, the change has worried pro-immigrant and civil rights organizations.
"It will impact those who enter the United States through any port of entry," warns José Guerrero, an immigration lawyer in Miami, Florida. “For example, let’s say a person enters under the Waiver program, without a visa, and the agent asks why he/she is coming in. If the agent checks your social media and you posted that you planned to come live in California, you will be denied entry because the Waiver only allows stays up to a maximum of 90 days.”
Other lawyers consulted by Univision News said the new measures would make it easier for the government to access more data, including from citizens and permanent legal residents. That information could help them when making important decisions, such as whether or not to grant legal permanent residence to a family member. In many cases those decisions are final.
DHS published the new requirement in the Federal Register last month as a modernzation of the 'Alien File, Index, and National File Tracking System of Records.' Here is a list of common questions and answers related to the new social media rules:
1. What do the new rules say?
DHS is modifying its current records system to collect “social media handles, aliases, associated identifiable information and search results,” which would be included in an applicant’s immigration file. It said the data would come from “publicly available information obtained from the internet, public records, public institutions, interviewees, commercial data providers.” This includes all foreigners who entered the country lawfully, as well permanent legal residents, and naturalized US citizens.
2. What type of information will DHS collect?
The announcement says DHS (and its agencies) will collect information from social media profiles and search the internet. The government says it plans to to collect and store data "in accordance with information sharing agreements."
3. What does DHS want and what data is it looking for?
The announcement says it will include "social media identities and aliases, associated identifiable information and search results."
4. Where will the information be stored?
The government says it will be stored on a secure database.
5. Who will have access to the data?
Only DHS officials, "who need to know the information to carry out their functions of national security, police, immigration, intelligence or other national security functions.”
6. What do civil rights activists say?
Faiz Shakir, American Civil Liberties Union national political director, had the following reaction to the Department of Homeland Security’s notice on immigrants’ social media information:
“This Privacy Act notice makes clear that the government intends to retain the social media information of people who have immigrated to this country, singling out a huge group of people to maintain files on what they say. This would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on the free speech that’s expressed every day on social media. This collect-it-all approach is ineffective to protect national security and is one more example of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda."
Inmigración podrá elaborar perfiles de inmigrantes basándose en información de redes sociales
Univision
¿Cómo funcionaría la medida del gobierno para revisar las redes sociales de los inmigrantes?
Univision
In photos: these graduation caps honor Hispanic heritage
Graduation caps: this one reads "Yes we could. Thanks Mom and Dad" written on the background of the Mexican flag.
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: This one reads "The flip-flops got me here!" (a reference to touch parental love.)
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: This one reads "Hell, yeah! I'm graduating."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: This one reads: "For the strong women in my family."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: This one reads: "Yes we could! Thanks parents."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: This one reads: "Another educated latina. Yes we could."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps. This one reads: "Give it your best."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps. This one reads: "Dreams bigger than your borders. Class of 2017."
Graduation caps. Top right and bottom left, reads: "Daughter of inmigrants."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps. This one reads: "I gave it all I had. Thanks Mom and Dad."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps: Graduation caps. This one reads: "They left behind their dreams so that I could pursue mine. Thanks Mom and Dad."
Graduation caps.
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps. These read: Top left: "Daughter of immigrants." Bottom left: "The future is not what is going to happen, rather what we are going to do." Jorge Luis Borges (Argentina writer). Bottom right: "For God there are no impossibles. Thanks Mom and Dad."
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Graduation caps.
Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
In photos: Central American immigrants await asylum in the United States
Brian Alexander, a 7-year-old from Honduras, waits for a bus with his father after being processed by Border Patrol. According to the federal agency, between October and November 2015 about 5,000 unaccompanied minors and a similar number of families (parents or adults accompanying a child) were detained. That's almost twice as many detentions as in 2014.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Salvadoran immigrants line up for buses to take them from McAllen, Texas, to other destinations within the United States. Vice President Joe Biden recently defended changes in U.S. policy to facilitate asylum requests made by Central Americans from their home countries.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Lone Monserrat, born 7 months ago in Honduras, waits with his father in an immigrant assistance center in McAllen, Texas. Central American immigrants and asylum seekers who entered the country after January 1, 2014, are deportation priorities under the Obama administration's latest policy.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
The Obama administration has deported more than 2.7 million undocumented immigrants since January 2009. In this August 15 photo, a Salvadoran family gets directions at an immigrant assistance center run by the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart, in McAllen, Texas.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
A group of immigrants from Central America line up to catch a bus after being processed by Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas. When they are released, they receive a summons to appear before a judge who will decide their future in the United States.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
The Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart center for immigrants collects clothing donations to provide to children and families.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
A Honduran mother and son wait to take a bus from McAllen, Texas to Florida. Immigrant rights advocates have been critical of the Obama administration's deportation tactics that target Central American refugees.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Thousands of children are part of the wave of Central American immigrants processed by Border Patrol who are now awaiting trial for asylum. However, few minors are able to get lawyers when they go to court.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Immigration is a critical issue in the U.S. presidential race. While Republican candidate Donald Trump vows to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, Democrat Hillary Clinton hopes to pass immigration reform.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes A pregnant undocumented immigrant from Central America prepares for her trip, carrying a sign explaining that she doesn't speak English.
Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision