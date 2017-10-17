publicidad
The international arrivals area at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. New social media screening for immigrants is set to take effect Oct. 18.
Immigration

Authorities to begin checking immigrants’ social media, starting this Wednesday

Authorities to begin checking immigrants’ social media, starting this Wednesday

Data collected by DHS may be shared among agencies including ICE, Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and the Border Patrol (CBP).

Jorge Cancino
Por:
Jorge Cancino
The international arrivals area at Dulles International Airport in Virgi...
The international arrivals area at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. New social media screening for immigrants is set to take effect Oct. 18.

Beginning on Wednesday, federal authorities will be able to collect and use information published on social media to decide on immigration cases, in a change announced September 18 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The new rules apply to foreign citizens who are processed by a federal immigration agent upon entering the United States.

Although DHS insists the new policy signals a "modernization" of regulations in place since 1974, the change has worried pro-immigrant and civil rights organizations.

"It will impact those who enter the United States through any port of entry," warns José Guerrero, an immigration lawyer in Miami, Florida. “For example, let’s say a person enters under the Waiver program, without a visa, and the agent asks why he/she is coming in. If the agent checks your social media and you posted that you planned to come live in California, you will be denied entry because the Waiver only allows stays up to a maximum of 90 days.”

Other lawyers consulted by Univision News said the new measures would make it easier for the government to access more data, including from citizens and permanent legal residents. That information could help them when making important decisions, such as whether or not to grant legal permanent residence to a family member. In many cases those decisions are final.

DHS published the new requirement in the Federal Register last month as a modernzation of the 'Alien File, Index, and National File Tracking System of Records.' Here is a list of common questions and answers related to the new social media rules:

publicidad

1. What do the new rules say?

DHS is modifying its current records system to collect “social media handles, aliases, associated identifiable information and search results,” which would be included in an applicant’s immigration file. It said the data would come from “publicly available information obtained from the internet, public records, public institutions, interviewees, commercial data providers.” This includes all foreigners who entered the country lawfully, as well permanent legal residents, and naturalized US citizens.

2. What type of information will DHS collect?

The announcement says DHS (and its agencies) will collect information from social media profiles and search the internet. The government says it plans to to collect and store data "in accordance with information sharing agreements."

3. What does DHS want and what data is it looking for?

The announcement says it will include "social media identities and aliases, associated identifiable information and search results."

4. Where will the information be stored?

The government says it will be stored on a secure database.

5. Who will have access to the data?

Only DHS officials, "who need to know the information to carry out their functions of national security, police, immigration, intelligence or other national security functions.”

6. What do civil rights activists say?

Faiz Shakir, American Civil Liberties Union national political director, had the following reaction to the Department of Homeland Security’s notice on immigrants’ social media information:

publicidad

“This Privacy Act notice makes clear that the government intends to retain the social media information of people who have immigrated to this country, singling out a huge group of people to maintain files on what they say. This would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on the free speech that’s expressed every day on social media. This collect-it-all approach is ineffective to protect national security and is one more example of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda."

Inmigración podrá elaborar perfiles de inmigrantes basándose en información de redes sociales Univision
¿Cómo funcionaría la medida del gobierno para revisar las redes sociales de los inmigrantes? Univision
In photos: these graduation caps honor Hispanic heritage
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: this one reads "Yes we could. Thanks Mom and Dad" written on the background of the Mexican flag. Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: This one reads "The flip-flops got me here!" (a reference to touch parental love.) Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: This one reads "Hell, yeah! I'm graduating." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: This one reads: "For the strong women in my family." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: This one reads: "Yes we could! Thanks parents." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps: This one reads: "Another educated latina. Yes we could." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. This one reads: "Give it your best." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Graduation caps
Graduation caps. This one reads: "Dreams bigger than your borders. Class of 2017."
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. Top right and bottom left, reads: "Daughter of inmigrants." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. This one reads: "I gave it all I had. Thanks Mom and Dad." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Graduation caps
Graduation caps: Graduation caps. This one reads: "They left behind their dreams so that I could pursue mine. Thanks Mom and Dad."
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. These read: Top left: "Daughter of immigrants." Bottom left: "The future is not what is going to happen, rather what we are going to do." Jorge Luis Borges (Argentina writer). Bottom right: "For God there are no impossibles. Thanks Mom and Dad." Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Birretes hispanos
Graduation caps. Foto: Instagram | Univision.com
In photos: Central American immigrants await asylum in the United States
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Brian Alexander, a 7-year-old from Honduras, waits for a bus with his father after being processed by Border Patrol. According to the federal agency, between October and November 2015 about 5,000 unaccompanied minors and a similar number of families (parents or adults accompanying a child) were detained. That's almost twice as many detentions as in 2014. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Salvadoran immigrants line up for buses to take them from McAllen, Texas, to other destinations within the United States. Vice President Joe Biden recently defended changes in U.S. policy to facilitate asylum requests made by Central Americans from their home countries. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Lone Monserrat, born 7 months ago in Honduras, waits with his father in an immigrant assistance center in McAllen, Texas. Central American immigrants and asylum seekers who entered the country after January 1, 2014, are deportation priorities under the Obama administration's latest policy. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
The Obama administration has deported more than 2.7 million undocumented immigrants since January 2009. In this August 15 photo, a Salvadoran family gets directions at an immigrant assistance center run by the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart, in McAllen, Texas. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
A group of immigrants from Central America line up to catch a bus after being processed by Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas. When they are released, they receive a summons to appear before a judge who will decide their future in the United States. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
The Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart center for immigrants collects clothing donations to provide to children and families. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
A Honduran mother and son wait to take a bus from McAllen, Texas to Florida. Immigrant rights advocates have been critical of the Obama administration's deportation tactics that target Central American refugees. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Thousands of children are part of the wave of Central American immigrants processed by Border Patrol who are now awaiting trial for asylum. However, few minors are able to get lawyers when they go to court. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Immigration is a critical issue in the U.S. presidential race. While Republican candidate Donald Trump vows to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, Democrat Hillary Clinton hopes to pass immigration reform. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Inmigrantes Centroamericanos
Inmigrantes A pregnant undocumented immigrant from Central America prepares for her trip, carrying a sign explaining that she doesn't speak English. Foto: John Moore/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, faces up to life imprisonment.
United States
16 oct, 2017 | 06:52 PM
Driver pleads guilty in fatal immigrant truck smuggling that killed 10
Authorities to begin checking immigrants’ social media, starting this We...
Latin America
07 oct, 2017 | 05:24 PM
Belize is afraid
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
VIDEO: Former sheriff, Joe Arpaio, says he'll "never" apologize to Latinos
Presidents don't usually pardon criminals until they have been sentenced or have at least expressed some regret, but this was not the case with Arpaio, who spoke to Univision News two weeks after being forgiven by his ally, Donald Trump.
preview
DACA
Trump says he will make a decision about DACA later today or this weekend
During a meeting in the Oval office Friday, the president was asked by reporters about the future of DACA, to which he responded that a decision was coming soon. "We love the dreamers, we love everyone," he added.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
United States
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with J...
Joe Arpaio
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with Jorge Ramos
The former Arizona sheriff pardoned by President Trump is one of the most unpopular figures in the Hispanic community. For 24 years he was sheriff of the fourth largest county in the country and was convicted in July 2017 of ignoring a court order to stop his officers from racial profiling of Hispanics.
preview
Noticias
Jeb Bush speaks out on immigration
The former Republican presidential candidate says a Senate immigration proposal that would cut immigration in half is flawed, but he backs idea of merit-based points system.
preview
News in English
Video: Man pretends to be a "bounty hunter" and extorts undocumented immigrants
The footage shows a man wearing a badge, apparently from the local sheriff’s department, and claiming to be bail bonds agent. A lawyer then rebukes and questions his authority.
preview
Univision 23 Miami
Cornered by Trump: This undocumented woman takes over the family’s car shop after ICE took her husband away
Maty Muy, a Guatemalan immigrant, went to renew her work permit at an ICE office and ended up facing a nightmare. Authorities placed a GPS monitor on her ankle and sent her husband to a detention facility. Now, she has taken over the family business – a tire and auto repair shop – while facing deportation.
Luis Velarde
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
ulab music
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
This is what Greek artist Eleni means when she speaks about the power of the voice. She improvises a sing-along with a group of immigrants, refugees and allies in Boston's Urbano Project and the result was just beautiful.
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Eleni Arapoglou uses new sounds and rhythms to preserve her roots. Eleni is part of the U-Lab 'Immigrant Sounds' sessions that celebrate World Refugee Day and Immigrant Heritage Month.
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
Ulab Sessions
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
There has always been movement of people, and as we commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20th a group of musicians, activists and community members got together at The Urbano Project​ in Boston to share their experiences and reflect on the diversity that makes up American society: "The direction of where the world is going is encouraging us all, almost forcing us all, to break down those walls."
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
La cantante Eleni interpreta 'Milo mou kai mantarini', grabada en exclusiva para U-LAB Music como parte de las sesiones 'Immigrant Sounds' en honor al Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante y al Día Mundial del Refugiado. Featuring Vasilis Kostas en el laúd.
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Ulab Sessions
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Artist Nora Valdez and youth in the Boston community are sharing their stories one suitcase at a time at The Urbano Project. At U-LAB Music we documented their process as part of our 'Immigrant Sounds' series.
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands h...
News in English
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands him over to Border Patrol
Nestor Duarte was driving his car in Key West, Florida, when Monroe sheriff deputy David Lariz pulled him over and asked for his papers. Lariz is the same officer who recently asked a Honduran man who had been hit by a car if he was "illegal."
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
News in English
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
Mimi Martinez, 30, arrived to the United States when she was five years old. Her mom stayed behind in Mexico. Now a legal resident, she was recently able to travel to see her mother in Mexico after 25 years.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Shows Más
Si hay más química, explotan: Dayanara Torres y Alejandro Nones parecen...
Mira Quien Baila
Si hay más química, explotan: Dayanara Torres y Alejandro Nones parecen escolares coqueteando (fotos)
Amigo el ratón del queso. Y es que estos dos ya parecen tortolitos. Nos colamos en unos ensayos y mira cómo los agarramos.
preview 1:55
Noticiero Univision
Finalizados cinco de los ocho prototipos para construir el muro de Trump
Seis compañías constructoras fueron seleccionadas para construirlos. Sus alturas y anchos son imponentes; hay al menos dos de concreto y uno de metal.
preview 1:06
Despierta América
¿Acaso se equivocó? Karla explica por qué llegó con un zapato de diferente color
Alan Tacher se dio cuenta que Karla, quien siempre se viste con al último grito de la moda, hoy traía un zapato blanco y uno negro. ¿Será que acaso se equivocó al vestir en la mañana?
preview 1:11
Despierta América
Por andar a la carrera, a Francisca Lachapel le falló el traje y enseñó el 'bra' en vivo
Por disfrazarse a las carreras, Francisca Lachapel tuvo un 'wardrobe malfunction' en su segmento en vivo, ¡y nos dejó ver la bonita ropa interior que traía!
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 0:33
Univision Chicago
Pareja es arrestada con un arsenal de armas en cuarto de un Motel 6 en el sur de Illinois
Los individuos enfrentan cargos criminales luego de que la policía de Belleville encontrara rifles de asalto, pistolas, cientos de cartuchos y un chaleco antibalas que se cree iban a ser vendidos.
preview 2:28
Univision 23 Dallas
Autoridades y residentes de Richardson su unen para buscar a la pequeña Sherin Mathews de 3 años
Tras 10 días de su desaparición, continúa la intensa búsqueda de la pequeña niña que desapareció tras haber sido dejado por su padre en un árbol cercano a su vivienda. La comunidad alertó sobre el presunto hallazgo de unas prendas de vestir en un matorral de Richardson.
La productora de la serie 'The Mist' acus&oacute; a Bob Weinstein, herma...
Acoso Sexual
Un giro inesperado: una mujer señala de acoso sexual al hermano de Harvey Weinstein
La presentadora de televisión Amanda Segel aseguró que Bob Weinstein le propuso cenas privadas en su casa o en su habitación de hotel durante 2016.
preview 2:24
Salud
Cáncer de seno, una enfermedad que sigue cobrando miles de vidas en los Estados Unidos
Cerca de 250,000 mujeres han sido diagnosticadas con cáncer de seno en los Estados Unidos, este tipo de cáncer es el más común entre las mujeres. Expertos médicos insisten en la importancia de los controles para lograr una detección temprana para poder controlarlo.
Más Deportes Más
preview 1:22
Fútbol
Raúl Gudiño hace historia como el primer portero mexicano que debuta en Liga de Campeones
A sus 21 años, el oriundo de Guadalajara atajó el segundo tiempo del encuentro que su equipo, APOEL Nicosia, empató como local 1-1 ante el Borussia Dortmund alemán.
preview 0:31
Fútbol
Keylor Navas, tras el empate ante el Tottenham: “Salgo contento porque pude ayudar al equipo”
El portero del Real Madrid salió figura en el Bernabéu, luego de salvar el arco merengue en el juego de Champions League contra el equipo inglés. “Fue una noche que se pudo colaborar”, cerró.
preview 1:57
Liga MX
¡Top 5 en la historia del clásico de clásicos!
Te presentamos los 5 mejores goles que se han vivido a lo largo de clásico del futbol mexicano.
preview 0:32
Fútbol
Marcelo, tras el 1-1 de Real Madrid y Tottenham: “No sé qué nos está pasando en casa”
El lateral del equipo español destacó la actuación de los porteros de ambos equipos en el partido de Champions y aseguró que el haber cedido puntos en el Bernabéu “no es para preocuparse tanto”.