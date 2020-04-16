Flavia says that her first coronavirus symptoms were a slight cough and a feeling in her body that she can hardly describe. "I just started taking something for the cough, ibuprofen, corn on the cob ... homemade things," she recalls. She was terrified of going to an emergency room and becoming the protagonist in one of the tragic stories she saw on television.

“I looked at the situations in hospitals, for example, in New York, how people left home and didn’t return. Then I would say, 'I can't go to the hospital, I have my little daughter, what will become of her?’” she says. But that huge fear was just one of several factors causing a worsening tightening in her chest.

The coronavirus got into her house, adding to the problems she has juggled since she migrated with her husband from Nicaragua to the United States 14 years ago. She’s undocumented and doesn’t have a driver's license or health insurance, and when the pandemic raged in her neighborhood, Allapattah, she also lost her job cleaning houses. The same thing happened to her husband, who worked in construction.