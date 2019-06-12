Terms and Conditions - Burst

This is the User Submission Agreement between you and Univision Interactive Media, Inc. and its affiliated and related entities (collectively, “ Univision ”) and represents a legally binding agreement with you. Please read it very carefully as it governs your relationship with Univision regarding your submission or attempted submission of content to Univision regardless of what type of device you use to submit the content to Univision. It also outlines your warranties, representations, releases, indemnifications, and grants to Univision and Univision’s disclaimers of warranties and liabilities.

This Agreement will apply to the content you submit to Univision and your use of the service to upload your content (the “ Service”). If you do not agree with any part of this Agreement, do not submit or attempt to submit any content to Univision, because by doing so, you are assenting to all of the terms of this Agreement. In this Agreement, “ Content” means any content you submit to Univision and the terms of this Agreement apply whether or not Univision makes any use of your Content.