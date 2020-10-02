Scars of the pandemic
To be Hispanic in coronavirus times has more than its fair share of consequences. Latinos were the first to get sick and also the first to lose their jobs. Allapattah, a small South Florida neighborhood, is a prime example of how covid-19 ended up hurting a poor community.
2 Oct 2020 – 10:39 AM EDT
Por: Mauricio Rodríguez Pons,Esther Poveda,Andrea Zárate,Ana Elena Azpurua,Javier Figueroa,Patricia Vélez SantiagoyMaría del Carmen Aguilar,
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
Click here to read a Special Report on how the pandemic is impacting low income Hispanic families.
Reacciona
Comparte