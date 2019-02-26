Tyga gets into fight over repo'd car

Tyga was attending Floyd Mayweather's birthday party this past weekend and details developed on why he was dragged out of the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

A little before the incident, two men approached the 29-year-old rapper who had leased the white Maybach.

Details emerged that Tyga was paying about $6 grand for the luxury ride but had fallen behind on his payments. The rapper whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson had threatened the two men. Security had dragged out Tyga from the club by the neck with cameras capturing the 5' 7" rapper reaching for a gun that one of the bodyguards were carrying before fleeing the scene in a Rolls Royce.