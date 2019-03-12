/
Trailer to live action Aladdin is here

It's really a whole new trailer
12 Mar 2019 – 10:53 AM EDT

We get a real glimpse at the live-action trailer to the Aladdin movie featuring Princess Jasmine, Abu, and The Genie who is played by Will Smith. One thing we've noticed was that the Genie isn't blue throughout the entire trailer.

We can tell that the movie is going to be filled with song, dance and magic carpet rides. You'll be able to see this flick this Summer on May 24th in theaters everywhere.


