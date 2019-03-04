'The Voice' contestant Janice Freeman dies

2017 contestant Janice Freeman on NBC's show "The Voice" in 2017 has died.

A spokesperson for Freeman told the media that the 33-year-old singer came down with a major case of pneumonia and a blood clot formed, traveled to her heart killing her.

The Harrisberg, Pennsylvania native had beat cervical cancer, lupus, Sjorgren's syndrome and on top of that survived the bacterial infection meningococcal meningitis as a teenager and kidney failure as a child.

Her husband said in a statement: "She was constantly in pain literally for years -- but was sure she would conquer it all. She kept on fighting."

Freeman was a member of Miley Cyrus' team. Cyrus posted to her Instagram account "We can feel your spirit baby. I love you."