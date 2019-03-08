The Simpsons pull Michael Jackson episode

This past Sunday, Leaving Neverland documentary about Michael Jackson was aired and has made a wave in the entertainment industry.

In one of The Simpsons episodes in season 3 which airs Michael Jackson as the guest voice of character Leon Kompowsky, who believes he is Michael Jackson and wrote a birthday song to Lisa Simpson titled "Happy Birthday, Lisa."

Executive producer of the longest sitcom series, James L. Brooks made the decision to take the 1991 episode out of circulation including on television, streaming and on DVD. Basically any visual element that featured Michael Jackson was immediately pulled.