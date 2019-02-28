98.5 The Beat
T-Pain shocks TV show judges with his vocals
Who would've known?!
Univision,28 Feb 2019 – 12:52 PM EST
Little did anyone know, T-Pain performed in a one-eyed fuzzy monster costume on Wednesday night on the television show The Masked Singer.
Completely disguised, T-Pain impressed the four judges singing to the song "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan and the audience to the point of standing. The 33-year-old rapper won. Pain said that he wanted to get his natural voice out there instead of the auto-tuned one that people recognize him for.