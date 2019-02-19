Someone smacked T-Pain with beach ball that quickly ended show

T-Pain was really irritated while performing at the B’Nai B’Rith Youth Organization in Denver, Colorado.

The rapper had abruptly ended his set when someone threw a beach ball right at him while he was in the middle of his song "Bartender."



You see the rapper give the universal cut it off sign to his DJ and just made a b-line to the exit. We learned that T-Pain had been upset because earlier things were thrown at him during his set but the beach ball was the last straw.

T-Pain warned the young audience that if another ball was thrown on stage that he would end the show. TP's crew tried to convience him to return to the stage but he had refused.