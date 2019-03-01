Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Selena Gomez drops new single with J Balvin
Selena Gomez returns to the music scene dropping her first single since leaving treatment at a health facility. Selena isn't returning alone. The pop songstress is coming back with Latin artist J Balvin along with record producer Benny Blanco and Tainy in her new single "I Can't Get Enough".
Univision,1 Mar 2019 – 5:55 PM EST
Since her return from getting treatment in December 2018, the 26-year-old star is also keeping busy with projects such as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
We're happy to have SG back!