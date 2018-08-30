Eventos Locales
Heavy police presence at Balboa High School
Sources state that gun was found on campus and school in lockdown
Univision Radio,Aug 30, 2018 – 3:55 PM EDT
San Franisco police have responded to an incident at Balboa High School which is currently locked down.
A source states that a gun was found on campus and are searching for the person that the weapon belongs to. Sources state that a shot was fired and police are going to each classroom to see what had happened.
Students at nearby James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School are also on lockdown for safety reasons.
The story is still developing.