Minnie Mouse honored with Hollywood Star

What an awesome way to celebrate your 90th year! Minnie Mouse was honored with recieving the 2,627th star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Minnie's star joins Micky's star and Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie The Pooh, Snow White and Kermit The Frog.
At Disney's Hollywood Studios Mickey joined his love, Minnie, in a convertable riding in style to the ceremony.
Minnie is on her way to Hollywood, CA to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Watch her grand send off from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! #RockTheDots pic.twitter.com/xfrJYghNO5— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 22, 2018
Pop princess Katy Perry made an appearance at Minnie's ceremony saying: "Her style is the epitome of fun fashion. To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red or a dot quite like her. Trust me. I am trying."