Minnie Mouse honored with Hollywood Star

The 90 year old character finally recieved the 2,627th star on the infamous Walk of Fame
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images - HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Singer Katy Perry speaks on stage next to Minnie Mouse during a star ceremony in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Disney&#39;s Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 24 | 11:10 AM EST

What an awesome way to celebrate your 90th year! Minnie Mouse was honored with recieving the 2,627th star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Minnie's star joins Micky's star and Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie The Pooh, Snow White and Kermit The Frog.

At Disney's Hollywood Studios Mickey joined his love, Minnie, in a convertable riding in style to the ceremony.

Pop princess Katy Perry made an appearance at Minnie's ceremony saying: "Her style is the epitome of fun fashion. To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red or a dot quite like her. Trust me. I am trying."

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Minnie Mouse recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  2. Thalía and Laura Zapata reunite at Grandmother's 100th party
  3. Steve-O gets engaged for the third time
  4. Ed Sheeran announces engagement
  5. 'A Wrinkle In Time' Debuts Movie Trailer