Four cops just hopped out on me guns almost drawn took my ID at my own store. This racist thing is out of control but it won't stop me! Living my dreams like they are golden because they are lol @londonbreed Shazaaaaaammm! #thisisamerica #dontcatchyouslippingup #businees #while #black #sanfrancisco #california #love #TFLers #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #iphoneonly #instagood #bestoftheday

