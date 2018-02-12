World faced with a tequila shortage

Bad news for tequila lovers. The main ingredent blue agave is in a high global demand and producers aren't able to keep up.

According to Reuters, the demand for blue agave affects drinks such as margaritas, which has it's own day on February 22, 2018.

The shortage affects small distillers as well as hitting the big players in the market. Experts say that early harvesting of the blue agave will be worse later in the year lasting all the way until 2021.

The blue agave plant takes seven to eight years to fully mature to be produced into the adult beverage.

The higher prices means that the smaller players in the industry will be struggling against the bigger players.