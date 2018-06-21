Texas Governor Gregg Abbott declares RGV a disaster zone from floods

"As severe weather and flooding continue to impact parts of Texas, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our fellow Texans in harm’s way,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “The State of Texas has activated all necessary resources to help respond to the ongoing severe weather, and we will continue to provide any assistance to local communities. I thank our first responders who are working to keep Texans safe, and I encourage all those in the affected regions to continue to heed all warnings from local officials.”