Texas Governor Gregg Abbott declares RGV a disaster zone from floods
The office of Governor Gregg Abbot has just announced a State Disaster Declaration for six Rio Grande Valley counties that include Aransas, Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, San Patricio and Willacy.
Severe weather and flooding had devistated the area that began on June 18, 2018.
"As severe weather and flooding continue to impact parts of Texas, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our fellow Texans in harm’s way,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “The State of Texas has activated all necessary resources to help respond to the ongoing severe weather, and we will continue to provide any assistance to local communities. I thank our first responders who are working to keep Texans safe, and I encourage all those in the affected regions to continue to heed all warnings from local officials.”
A State Disaster Declaration has been issued for Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding. Please continue to heed all warnings from local officials. https://t.co/mSf5CoNXsw— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 21, 2018