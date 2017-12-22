Follow us
Tejano stars come together to sing 'Feliz Navidad'

Los Palominos, Elida Reyna, Remedio and Javier Galvan surprised fans attending KXTN's 'Tejano Christmas' event by joining each other on stage for the final song
Photo: Colleen Baker - (Left to right: Los Palominos join Elida Reyna, Destiny Navaira, Raulito Navaira and Javier Galvan to sing <i>&#39;Feliz Navidad&#39;</i> at the KXTN &#39;Tejano Christmas&#39; event at Univision San Antonio on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Colleen Baker
Dec 22 | 5:57 PM EST
KXTN's 'Tejano Christmas' event last night was an evening to remember.

A variety of regional stars, from Remedio to Lucky Joe, performed throughout the night of the holiday event for a small, intimate crowd inside the Univision San Antonio building.

As the event was coming to a close, the audience was treated to a surprise when Elida Reyna brought up Los Palominos, Remedio and Javier Galvan to perform 'Feliz Navidad.'

Watch the exclusive performance below:

Tejano stars sing 'Feliz Navidad'
