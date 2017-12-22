Tejano stars come together to sing 'Feliz Navidad'

Photo: Colleen Baker - (Left to right: Los Palominos join Elida Reyna, Destiny Navaira, Raulito Navaira and Javier Galvan to sing <i>'Feliz Navidad'</i> at the KXTN 'Tejano Christmas' event at Univision San Antonio on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
KXTN's 'Tejano Christmas' event last night was an evening to remember.
A variety of regional stars, from Remedio to Lucky Joe, performed throughout the night of the holiday event for a small, intimate crowd inside the Univision San Antonio building.
As the event was coming to a close, the audience was treated to a surprise when Elida Reyna brought up Los Palominos, Remedio and Javier Galvan to perform 'Feliz Navidad.'
Watch the exclusive performance below:
Loading Video...
Tejano stars sing 'Feliz Navidad'