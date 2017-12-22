Jesse Y Joy's 2011 hit '¡Corre!' has just gotten the Tejano treatment, courtesy of Latin Grammy-award winners Elida Reyna y Avante.

Reyna performed her unique take of the pop song at Univision's KXTN 'Tejano Christmas' last night.

Watch the band's exclusive performance of the song here:

Loading Video... Tejano singer Elida Reyna covers Jesse Y Joy's '¡Corre!'

After the performance, we caught up with Elida and her husband/producer Lalo to ask about what made them want to cover the pop ballad.

Loading Video... Elida Y Avante discuss the decision to cover Jesse Y Joy's ¡Corre!

We also asked the couple which song of theirs they would hypothetically like to see Jesse Y Joy cover.

Here's what they had to say:

Loading Video... Elida Reyna Y Avante talk about which of their songs they wish Jesse Y Joy would cover

Jesse Y Joy's original version of the song appeared on their third studio album, '¿Con Quién Se Queda El Perro?'. The hit went on to win 'Song of the Year' and 'Record of the Year' at the 13th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.