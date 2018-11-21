Put down that romaine lettuce

Tuesday people are being told not to eat romaine lettuce because of a new E. coli outbreak in the United States and Canada.

The United States Food and Drug Administration stated they are working with officials in Canada regarding the outbreak that has made 32 people ill in the United States and 18 in Canada.



The commissioner of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb says that they don't have further information to issue a recall to suppliers and had suggested to grocery stores and restaurants to withdraw the lettuce until the source can be identified.

The FDA is also asking people who have purchased romaine lettuce to throw it out as a precaution, since some places are still selling it.

No deaths have been reported with this illness but the last case was on October 31, 2018.

Officials have said that it is hard to trace back the source because most of the lettuce is repackaged by middlemen and that can affect the entire industry.