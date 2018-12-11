Watch Beatriz Gonzalez's new video "La Basurita"

Beatriz Gonzalez just released her official music video for La Basurita on December 7th on her official YouTube channel .

The video is just short of two minutes with the classic mariachi song and the singer walking around giving back to people who are living on the streets.

Back in November of 2017, a video of Gonzalez went viral of her singing an impromptu performance of "Los Laureles" with the help of the house mariachis at downtown San Antonio restaurant Mi Tierra. She didn't need a microphone with her powerful voice that filled the restaurant with happiness. The video had gained over 3.7 million views.