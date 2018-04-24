Mystery of socks disappearing while doing laundry solved

Have you ever done laundry one day to discover that one of your socks is missing? You check the washer and dryer and still find nada. Some property managers were wondering why one of their washing machines wasn't working properly so they decided to take apart the machine. To their surprise they found a plethora of socks, underwear and even a credit card.



So that's where all my socks disappeared to





One person said on Twitter that they no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks!





soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks... pic.twitter.com/EElcrcKnfB — Sarah Rose (@1SarahRose) April 20, 2018

According to Whirlpool Institute of Home Science, both top and front loading washing machines are capable of allowing a sock to exit the drum and get trapped in an area that cannot be seen or accessible to the operator.