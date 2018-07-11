Make-A-Wish brings little boy's dream to life

It was little Miguel's dream to meet his favorite band, Siggno. On Friday, July 6, his wish was fufilled with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Rio Grande Valley.

The foundation helped connect the 5-year-old to bring his dream to life. It all started with a ride in a white stretch SUV limo. Miguel stepped out of the limo wearing a cute custom suit greeted by the members of his favorite band where Jesse Turner posted a video of the entire thing.

The band invited Miguel inside Gully's Honky Tonk in La Feria, Texas to treat him and his family to a private performance where he got to climb on stage with the band and have a little fun.