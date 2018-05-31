Tejano
Lucky Joe surprises fan in hospital
He serenaded a fan that was unable to attend his concert in Corpus Christi
Univision Radio,May 31, 2018 – 11:26 AM EDT
Janie Peña will never forget the day that Lucky Joe came into her Corpus Christi hospital room to serenade her. The busy Tejano artist made some time away from his busy schedule to visit a fan.
Peña was supposed to see Lucky Joe perform but couldn't due to being stuck to a hospital bed.
Lucky Joe came in with a guitar and gave Peña some CD's.