A project with La Mafia and Intocable might be in the works according to a Facebook Live that was posted by La Mafia's Oscar De La Rosa.

The video shows instruments with La Mafia and Intocable inside a hangar in San Antonio. The two music groups are shown warming up.

Towards the end of the Facebook Live video, you hear De La Rosa say: "It's coming real soon, spread the word... La Mafia y Intocable."

There is no word on any release date for a music video.