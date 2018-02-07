Joe Lopez granted parole

On January 26, 2018 the Texas Pardons and Parole Board has granted the co-founder of Grupo Mazz, Joe Lopez parole after serving a nine-month Sex Offender Treatment Program.

The 67-year-old Tejano star had served a total of 11 years in prison and will be released soon.

Lopez's former attorney Bill Habern tells the press: "It's about time they released him."

Lopez was given 32 years in prison in 2006 by a Cameron County jury for raping his 13-year-old neice Krystal Lopez in 2004.

Lopez was also sentenced for 20 years for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and eight years for a second count of aggravated sexual assaunt of a child and then indecency with a child.

Since Lopez was serving multiple sentences, he was order to serve 20 years in prison.

Lopez had served time in the Hightower Unit in Dayton and is in the process of a hearing that will take 30 to 45 days.

Upon the release of Lopez, he will undergo "supervised parole" through the end of October 2026.