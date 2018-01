Tejano star Jay Perez paid a visit to the Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital to visit a young fan. The video was taken on Facebook live by Roxanne to capture the moment.

See the young girl's reaction to her favorite Tejano star at the 2:24 mark in the video below.

Not only Jay Perez paid the young Tejano fan a visit, he brought some gifts to cheer her up. Also, Jay invites her to one of his shows as soon as she gets on her feet and back to full health.