Jay Perez honored with Texas flag flown over Capitol building

Photo: Univision / Robert Morris - Jay Perez just wrapped up his performance inside the Toyota Uforia Lounge in October
Univision RadioFeb 7 | 10:45 AM EST
The 54-year-old Tejano musician Jay Perez is celebrating 25 years of accomplishments in the Tejano music industry.
On February 7th, the Texas flag will be flown over the Texas Capitol building in recognition of Perez's accomplishments.
The singer will be recognized by Texas Govenor Gregg Abbott for influencing the Texas music scene and dedicating him as one of the best in the state of Texas.
Perez has plans to celebrate with the public by releasing a 25th anniversary album in the Spring of 2018.