On January 19th, Grupo Respeto released their video for their newest single "Cerca De Mi." The music video tells a powerful story of how you have to cherish one another's love and how precious it is.

Respeto's frontman Ramiro "Spuds" Ponce told Tejano Nation: "I want people to take away from this song that never take love for granted, always let your loved ones know you love them because tomorrow is never promised."