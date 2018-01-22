First ever Michigan resident to get Tejano R.O.O.T.S Hall of Fame induction

Martin Huron Solis Jr. of Los Primos was inducted into the Tejano R.O.O.T.S Hall of Fame Museum in Alice, TX. Solis was born in San Antonio, TX in 1929 and that's when his Dad made the decision to move up north to Michigan for work.

Growing up Solis with his friends rodolfo Martinez, Joe Martinez, Manuel Rivera and William Huron brought Tejano music to the Detroit area in the mid-1950's all the way through the year 2000.

Solis also recalled playing in San Antonio as a child. He recalls his friendship with accordionist and Tejano star Flaco Jimenez.