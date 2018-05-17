Eventos Locales
Who's performing at KXTN's 30th
Here is a wave of bands performing at KXTN's anniversary at Rosedale Park
Univision Radio,May 17, 2018 – 9:33 AM EDT
1 location - 2 days - 30 bands
Rosedale Park - 300 Dartmouth - San Antonio, TX 78237
Free Admission - All Ages
Confirmed to Perform
*artists are subject to change without notice
LA MAFIA
AB QUINTANILLA Y LOS KUMBIA ALL STARZ
JIMMY GONZALEZ Y GRUPO MAZZ
RAM HERRERA
DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES
LOS DESPERADOZ
REMEDIO WITH RAULITO NAVAIRA
DAVID MAREZ
PETE ASTUDILLO
ELIDA REYNA
SHELLY LARES
LA FIEBRE
EDDIE GONZALEZ
HUGO GUERRERO
RICARDO CASTILLON
JAVIER GALVAN
MARCOS OROZCO
ISABEL MARIE SANCHEZ
DEVIN BANDA
INEVITABLE
ROEL MARTINEZ
and many, many more will be added.
FAQ:
Q: Is there going to be a meet & greet?
A: Yes. There will be a meet & greet station.
Q: Will you be charging at the gate?
A: No. It's a free event
Q: Can I bring my kids?
A: Yes, it is an all ages event.