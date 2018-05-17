Who's performing at KXTN's 30th





1 location - 2 days - 30 bands





Rosedale Park - 300 Dartmouth - San Antonio, TX 78237





Free Admission - All Ages

Confirmed to Perform



*artists are subject to change without notice

LA MAFIA

AB QUINTANILLA Y LOS KUMBIA ALL STARZ

JIMMY GONZALEZ Y GRUPO MAZZ

RAM HERRERA

DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES

LOS DESPERADOZ

REMEDIO WITH RAULITO NAVAIRA

DAVID MAREZ

PETE ASTUDILLO

ELIDA REYNA

SHELLY LARES

LA FIEBRE

EDDIE GONZALEZ

HUGO GUERRERO

RICARDO CASTILLON

JAVIER GALVAN

MARCOS OROZCO

ISABEL MARIE SANCHEZ

DEVIN BANDA

INEVITABLE

ROEL MARTINEZ

and many, many more will be added.



FAQ:

Q: Is there going to be a meet & greet?

A: Yes. There will be a meet & greet station.

Q: Will you be charging at the gate?

A: No. It's a free event

Q: Can I bring my kids?

A: Yes, it is an all ages event.