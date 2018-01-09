VIA offering free rides to the MLK March on January 15th

Looking for a cheap ride to get to the big march for freedom on Monday? Worry no more, VIA is giving free rides from two locations only.

According to VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt: “Public transportation has a proud legacy in our nation’s civil rights movement and the continued growth and prosperity of the communities we serve, VIA takes great pride in this partnership to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of the MLK March in San Antonio, as we have done for many years.”

Those who are wanting a free VIA ride to the march can catch the bus at the following stations from 8a till 10am:

- Freeman Coliseum at 3201 East Houston Street in Lot 1

- St. Phillip's College at 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. in Lot 22.