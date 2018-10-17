U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from Canyon Lake

With the record rainfall that occurred in the area this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a statement that there will be water released from Canyon Lake due to rising water.

The lake is already at capacity. The Guadalupe-Blanco River authority stated that the lake levels are to rise an additional 5 feet in the next few days.

To maintain lake levels, water at the rate of 700 cubic feet per second will be released until Friday, October 19th.