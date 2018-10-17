Eventos Locales
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from Canyon Lake
They will be opening the floodgates soon
Univision Radio,Oct 17, 2018 – 2:39 PM EDT
With the record rainfall that occurred in the area this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a statement that there will be water released from Canyon Lake due to rising water.
The lake is already at capacity. The Guadalupe-Blanco River authority stated that the lake levels are to rise an additional 5 feet in the next few days.
To maintain lake levels, water at the rate of 700 cubic feet per second will be released until Friday, October 19th.
They're sending advance warning so that property owners can plan in the coming days that there will be water coming their way that will rise the river levels dramatically.