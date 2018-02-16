Univision Fan Fair announces line-up

The Univision Fan Fair held inside the entire La Villita grounds will have multiple stages with plenty of entertainment for all ages. The Univision Fan Fair takes place beginning on Thursday, March 15th running through March 18th.

Confirmed to perform

- Bobby Pulido

- Siggno

- Elida Reyna

- Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution

- Javier Galvan

- Joe Posada

- Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso

- Lucky Joe

- Solido

- Fama

- Stevie D

- Los Texmaniacs

- Stampede

- Crystal Torres

- Veronique & The Puro Party Band

and many more to be announced later.

There's no tickets to buy for this event because it is FREE ADMISSION!

This is an ALL ages event so bring the entire family.

- - FAQ - -

Q: Is there an admission fee?

A: No, it is free for everyone

Q: Where is the Univision Fan Fair going to be held?

A: At the La Villita Grounds (418 Villita Street - San Antonio, TX 78205)

Q: When is the event?

A: March 15, 16, 17 and 18th

Q: Will there be food?

A: Yes, we will have food from various vendors selling throughout the grounds

Q: Will there be beverages

A: Yep, there will be drinks for the adults and options for the young ones.

Q: Where can I buy tickets?

A: No where. This is a free event.

Q: Can I bring a stroller or wheelchair to this event.

A: Absolutely.

Q: Can I bring my own food or drink.

A: No, but we will have food and beverage options for sale inside the event.

Q: Can I bring a folding chair.

A: Yes, but please be sure no to block pathways