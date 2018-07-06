Tony Parker takes deal outside of San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker is headed to Charlotte. The 36-year-old signed a $10 million 2-year deal with the Hornets today. Parker spent 17 years with the Spurs.

Update: Parker called Gregg Popovich to inform him of his decision. Parker will take on s"ignificant role" behind Kemba Walker according to Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN NBA insider correspondent.