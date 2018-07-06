/
Tony Parker takes deal outside of San Antonio

Parker had spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker is headed to Charlotte. The 36-year-old signed a $10 million 2-year deal with the Hornets today. Parker spent 17 years with the Spurs.

Update: Parker called Gregg Popovich to inform him of his decision. Parker will take on s"ignificant role" behind Kemba Walker according to Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN NBA insider correspondent.

