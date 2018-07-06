Eventos Locales
Tony Parker takes deal outside of San Antonio
Parker had spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs
Univision Radio,Jul 6, 2018 – 3:59 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker is headed to Charlotte. The 36-year-old signed a $10 million 2-year deal with the Hornets today. Parker spent 17 years with the Spurs.
Update: Parker called Gregg Popovich to inform him of his decision. Parker will take on s"ignificant role" behind Kemba Walker according to Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN NBA insider correspondent.
Breaking: Tony Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with Charlotte, a league source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4TBRNPWO4p— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018