Tony Parker calls San Antonio home after retirement

The former Spurs guard will return to the Alamo city after wrapping up his deal with the Charlotte Hornets
Dec 19, 2018 – 11:32 AM EST

Tony Parker had made an announcement that he has no intentions of moving back to his home country of France after retiring.

The former guard for the San Antonio Spurs will be returning back to the Alamo City once and for all after retiring.

The 36-year-old basketball veteran explained his plans with The Undefeated.


Parker had played 17 seasons with the Spurs earning four NBA titles, MVP, and six appearances in the West All-Star games before signing a free agent deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

