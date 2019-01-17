Eventos Locales
Tim Duncan shows up on the Westside handing out food
It's great to see Tim in action giving back
Univision Radio,Jan 17, 2019 – 12:48 PM EST
Tim Duncan is already a sports legend but who knows where he'll show up to lend a helping hand without being in the spotlight.
Someone captured a photo of Timmy giving back to the community by showing up in a truck, handing out food and then leaving.
Duncan, who tried being incognito wore cargo shorts and a fishing hat in attempts to be disguised.
Since retiring from the Spurs in 2016, Tim ventured to lend a helping hand to the U.S. Virgin Islands after the devastation that Hurricane Maria left behind. Since then there's no stopping Duncan Relief efforts.