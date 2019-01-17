/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Eventos Locales

Tim Duncan shows up on the Westside handing out food

It's great to see Tim in action giving back
Jan 17, 2019 – 12:48 PM EST

Tim Duncan is already a sports legend but who knows where he'll show up to lend a helping hand without being in the spotlight.

Someone captured a photo of Timmy giving back to the community by showing up in a truck, handing out food and then leaving.

Duncan, who tried being incognito wore cargo shorts and a fishing hat in attempts to be disguised.

Since retiring from the Spurs in 2016, Tim ventured to lend a helping hand to the U.S. Virgin Islands after the devastation that Hurricane Maria left behind. Since then there's no stopping Duncan Relief efforts.


RELATED:San Antonio Spurs
Advertisement
Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.