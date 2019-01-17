Tim Duncan shows up on the Westside handing out food

Tim Duncan is already a sports legend but who knows where he'll show up to lend a helping hand without being in the spotlight.

Someone captured a photo of Timmy giving back to the community by showing up in a truck, handing out food and then leaving.

Duncan, who tried being incognito wore cargo shorts and a fishing hat in attempts to be disguised.

Since retiring from the Spurs in 2016, Tim ventured to lend a helping hand to the U.S. Virgin Islands after the devastation that Hurricane Maria left behind. Since then there's no stopping Duncan Relief efforts.