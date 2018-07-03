This July 4th Texas Troopers are looking out for DWI's

Texas doesn't play around. Beginning July 3rd, Texas Department of Public Safety as well as local law enforcement will be on the lookout for DWI, speeders and other traffic violations.

DPS Troopers have announced they have doubled their patrols on Texas roads this holiday season.

"DPS Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for traffic violators and impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "If you plan to consume alcohol, there is no excuse for not designating a sober driver or planning ahead for alternate transportation. DPS urges Texans to celebrate responsibly and take extra precautions to help keep everyone safe."

In a press release, DPS said that "During the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, DPS Troopers issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 529 DWI arrests, 374 fugitive arrests and 300 felony arrests."

So don't become a statistic, play it safe. Here are a few tips to have a great holiday.





Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it's the law.

Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it's the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don't drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.