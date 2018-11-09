The newlyweds will be buried together where they got married

Will Byler and Bailey Ackerman Byler had just wrapped up their wedding reception that took place at a ranch near Uvalde, Texas.

When it was time to send the newlyweds off, a helicopter was waiting for them to take them to the airport where they would then fly to their honeymoon destination, according to Judge Steve Kennedy, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 in Uvalde County.

The newlyweds and the pilot, Lawrence, a family friend was in control of the aircraft. Not long after liftoff the helicopter crashed around 1:57am central time on Sunday morning according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The couple had both attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX where 23-year-old Will was studying to become ae agriculture engineer and Bailee who was also 23-years-old was studying agriculture communication and a member of the Future Farmers of America.

A message from David Eller, the student body president said in a Facebook post.

"These two individuals made a huge impact and will always be remembered by their kind hearts and uplifting spirits. Will and Bailee spent their last moments on Earth surrounded by family and friends in what can easily be said as the best moments of their life.”